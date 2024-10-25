Tom Holland saves Zendaya from terrifying photographer ambush

Tom Holland pulled Zendaya out of an ambush of photogrpahers. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

"Tom Holland stepping up as Zendaya’s personal bodyguard."

On Thursday night, Zendaya joined boyfriend Tom Holland at the launch of his new alcohol-free beer brand, Bero, matching in burgundy outfits with Zendaya looking incredible in a floor-length leather number.

Of course, all eyes were on the couple as they arrived at the event in New York City, but as Zendaya stopped to sign autographs for fans she was soon swarmed by paparazzi and other fans trying to get selfies, losing boyfriend Tom in the chaos as he tried to enter the venue.

However, channeling his inner superhero, the Spider-Man actor returned to his girlfriend’s side in seconds, breaking through the crowd to whisk Zendaya out the way, grabbing her hand and pulling her out of the madness.

Tom Holland and Zendaya at the launch of his new brand Bero. Picture: Getty

After the video gained attention on X/Twitter, fans of the couple couldn’t help but weigh in on the situation, with one person writing: “Sometimes, people cross line to get autographs.”

“Spider Man-Tom Holland,” one fan commented comparing him to his on-screen superhero character, as a second wrote: “What a protecting boyfriend.”

“Tom Holland stepping up as Zendaya’s personal bodyguard—New York’s got nothing on them!” Tweeted a fourth.

The couple were out for the evening to celebrate the launch of Bero, Tom’s new non-alcoholic brand. Zendaya’s returned to her dark brunette shade in time for autumn, ditching the blonde look she had for summer.

Her stylist Law Roach shared a video of her look on Instagram, showing Zendaya strutting down a hotel corridor as she showed off her leather gown.

He wrote in the caption: “On a Thursday …… Zendaya wearing custom @louisvuitton by @nicolasghesquiere”

To match the autumnal vibes, Zendaya wore smokey eyeliner and a nude lip to let her dress do the talking. His followers wasted no time in filling the comment section with compliments about her lewk.

The couple celebrated Tom’s latest venture, Bero, which he launched after he quit drinking in 2022 after participating in Dry January (giving up alcohol for a month).

Zendaya stuns in floor length leather dress. Picture: Getty

"There's no secret that as a celebrity, you're constantly being offered these kinds of brand deals. But I never found anything I felt particularly passionate about — until now. When I got sober, I started exploring the world of non-alcoholic beers and realised there was space for me to fit in," he told Forbes.

Zendaya is also teetotal, writing on social media on her 21st birthday: "Today I turn 21! Just because I'm now the legal drinking age, doesn't mean I’m going to start throwing 'em back. I don't plan to start drinking."

The Dune actress added that her life is "too stressful to need help with relaxing by having a cocktail. This industry is way too nuts for me to not be in control of myself and my decisions, so I just don't want to introduce drinking! Plus, I don't want drinking to become a vice. Why try something if you don't need it?!".

Tom appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote Bero earlier in October, revealing he started the brand so he had a product ‘to make him feel included in a bar or restaurant.’

Tom Holland launches new non-alcoholic beer Bero

