Jesy Nelson's Ex-Boyfriend List: Little Mix Star's Complete Dating History From Chris Hughes To Jake Roche

Jesy Nelson has dated some famous faces over the years. Picture: Instagram

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson has confirmed her romance with a Love Island star but who else has she been with? Full boyfriend history revealed.

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson might be off the market once again as she's dating Love Island's Chris Hughes, but he's not the only guy that's caught this stunning lady's eye over the years...

From Jake Roche to Jordan Banjo, the singer has dated some famous faces giving her a full ex-boyfriend history.

Here's everyone Jesy's dated since she joined Little Mix...

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Is Dating Love Island’s Chris Hughes But “Taking Things Slowly”

Jordan Banjo 2012 - 2014

Jesy and Jordan - who just so happens to be in Diversity and the younger brother of Ashley Banjo - dated for two years at the start of their careers but parted ways due to their busy schedules getting in the way of their romance. Sad times.

Jesy Nelson and Jordan Banjo were together for two years. Picture: Instagram

Jake Roche 2014 - 2016

Jesy dated the Rixton frontman for two years and he even got Ed Sheeran to sing to her while he proposed.

But the couple never made it down the aisle, calling it a day on their engagement. His mother, Colleen Nolan, said the couple were still friends after the split, however.

Jesy Nelson and Jake Roche were set to get married but sadly called time on their relationship. Picture: Instagram

Bradley Churchill 2016

Bradley is a pal of Perrie Edwards' boyfriend, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and he was photographed on a trip to Paris with Little Mix.

However, it was never confirmed if he and Jesy ever actually dated.

Bradley Churchill is good friends with Perrie Edwards' boyfriend, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Picture: Instagram

Chris Clark 2017

Jesy and Chris looked very loved-up, but the TOWIE star ended up dumping her by text and getting back together with his fellow The Only Way Is Essex cast mate Amber Dowding.

He claimed he felt second best to Jesy as she was more successful than he is, but that's definitely no excuse for splitting up with someone by text.

Jesy Nelson and Chris Clark were an unlikely couple and shocked many Little Mix fans. Picture: Instagram

Harry James 2017 - 2018

Jesy and Harry looked like serious couple goals in their two-year relationship, posting several envy-inducing snaps of their holidays.

But Little Mix's hectic schedule apparently got in the way and the couple quietly broke up, with Jesy deleting all trace of Harry from her Instagram.

Jesy Nelson and Harry James were total couple goals for a year. Picture: Getty

Chris Hughes 2019

Jesy is currently cosying up to Love Island star Chris, but it's still early days. The twosome were spotted sharing a cheeky snog in a kebab shop just days after going on a cocktail making date - we can't wait to see more of these two!

Jesy Nelson has been photographed kissing Chris Hughes. Picture: Instagram

