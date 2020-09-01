Inside Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson And New Boyfriend Sean Sagar’s Romance

1 September 2020, 16:19

Inside Jesy Nelson and boyfriend Sean Sagar's relationship so far
Inside Jesy Nelson and boyfriend Sean Sagar's relationship so far. Picture: PA

When did Jesy Nelson and boyfriend Sean Sagar begin dating? How did the Little Mix star and Our Girl actress get together? Here's a look inside their relationship timeline.

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson has got herself a hot new boyfriend in the form of Our Girl actor Sean Sagar and quite frankly, they are smitten.

Jesy, 29 and Sean, 30, surprised the world when they come out of lockdown an official couple, especially after her recent split from Love Island’s Chris Hughes.

However, while it’s only early days, both Jesy and her new boyfriend couldn’t be happier.

Jesy Nelson Transformation: Before And After Pictures Of Little Mix Star Over The Years

Here’s a look inside Jesy and Sean’s relationship as they begin dating:

Jesy Nelson has been gloating about her new boyfriend on Instagram
Jesy Nelson has been gloating about her new boyfriend on Instagram. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

July 2020: Jesy Nelson and Sean Sagar dating rumours begin

In July 2020, Little Mix’s Jesy was making headlines for dating the actor but apparently made a statement to the press denying they were dating.

August 2020: Jesy confirms Sean Sagar romance

Despite the denial, speculation over who Jesy was dating this 2020 continued and it wasn’t long before she proved us all right and stepped out hand-in-hand with Sean Sagar for a London date night.

The happy couple then enjoyed a staycation amid the coronavirus outbreak and headed off to Cornwall together

Sean Sagar has been treating Little Mix's Jesy Nelson to home-cooked meals
Sean Sagar has been treating Little Mix's Jesy Nelson to home-cooked meals. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

August 2020: Jesy Nelson and Sean Sagar in Brighton

Once Jesy’s new boyfriend was confirmed, the couple didn’t try to hide away anymore and even enjoyed a lovely night away in Brighton together.

And if the photos are anything to go by, they are super happy.

September 2020: Jesy Nelson PDA on Instagram

Not one to give much away on her dating life, even Little Mix’s Jesy couldn’t help gloating about her new boyfriend on Instagram

Filming him cooking her a lovely dinner, she declared herself a “lucky girl”.

