Inside Jade Thirlwall And Boyfriend Jordan Stephens' Relationship

30 September 2020, 17:02

Jade Thirlwall has been dating boyfriend Jordan Stephens since May 2020
Jade Thirlwall has been dating boyfriend Jordan Stephens since May 2020. Picture: Instagram

When did Little Mix’s Jade start dating Rizzle Kicks’ Jordan? How long have they been together? Here’s what you need to know about Jade and her boyfriend.

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall is currently dating Rizzle Kicks star Jordan Stephens.

Unlike the other Little Mix ladies and their boyfriends, Jade and Jordan have been keeping their romance extremely private with no Instagram snaps, cheeky little mentions or any other social media mentions.

So what do we need to know about Jade and her boyfriend? When did they begin dating? And how long have they been together?

One Direction Fans Loving All The Band References In 'Little Mix: The Search'

Here’s a sneak look inside Jade and Jordan's romance:

Who is Jade Thirlwall's boyfriend Jordan Stephens? A look inside their romance
Who is Jade Thirlwall's boyfriend Jordan Stephens? A look inside their romance. Picture: Jade Thirlwall/Instagram
Rizzle Kicks' Jordan Stephens began dating the Little Mix star during lockdown
Rizzle Kicks' Jordan Stephens began dating the Little Mix star during lockdown. Picture: Jordan Stephens/Instagram

Jade and boyfriend Jordan begin dating: May 2020

Rumours of the pair going on social-distanced dates began to circulate in May 2020 after it was reported they started messaging during the coronavirus lockdown.

Jade and Jordan first spotted together: July 2020

The couple’s first public outing was in July 2020 when they were spotted at a London Black Lives Matter protest in London.

Snapped with his arm around the Little Mix star, fans took this as all the confirmation they needed that they were an item.

Jade Thirlwall and boyfriend Jordan Stephen's even enjoyed a holiday together this year
Jade Thirlwall and boyfriend Jordan Stephen's even enjoyed a holiday together this year. Picture: Jade Thirlwall/Instagram

Jade and boyfriend Jordan’s first holiday: August 2020

Just months after they began getting to know one another, Jade and Jordan jetted on their first couples holiday to Venice.

Jordan Stephen’s cute PDA: September 2020

Jordan and Jade are notoriously quiet so when the Rizzle Kicks star commented on one of Jade’s Insta posts, fans were very excited.

The singer shared a selfie saying “blonde Jade is no more” to which he wrote: “ALL JADES WIN.”

