Jade Thirlwall Officially Announces Debut Single 'Angel Of My Dreams'

2 July 2024, 17:21

Jade Thirlwall has announced her new single
Jade Thirlwall has announced her new single. Picture: Jade Thirlwall/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Jade Thirlwall is here to dominate summer with the official launch of her solo career, releasing her debut single 'Angel of My Dreams' later in July.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Following in the footsteps of her Little Mix sisters Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall has finally announced the release of her brand new single, 'Angel Of My Dreams', marking the start of her solo career.

Confirming the song name fans guessed days ago thanks to all her clues, Jade took to Instagram confirm her new song: "Angel Of My Dreams. 19 July. Pre-save now."

Naturally, fans are screaming, crying and throwing up over the news after waiting almost two years for Jade's solo adventure to get going and months of teasers from the pop star that her music was coming.

"Mother is finally coming omg," one fan screamed in the comments.

Jade Thirlwall has officially launched her solo career
Jade Thirlwall has officially launched her solo career. Picture: Getty

"Ahh Jade! Finally! This is gonna be epic!" said another, as another said: "It's finally Jade month!"

"She is coming," declare a fourth, as someone else said: "She's coming with her wings!"

The teaser for the song included a snippet too, including the moment the song changes from ethereal ballad to a bass-filled dancey track.

In her press release Jade said: "What I'm going for is a pop punch to the face. I want people to be like 'oh my god, I didn't expect that' – but then want to listen to it again.” 

Jade co-wrote 'Angel of My Dreams' in LA alongside Steph Jones, who worked on Sabrina Carpenter's 'Espresso'), Pablo Bowman (Calvin Harris' 'Miracle') and producer Mike Sabbath who's worked with RAYE.

The track is described as a 'frenetically shapeshifting, gloriously OTT banger that explores her love/hate relationship with a pop industry she's been at the heart of since her former band Little Mix launched in 2011.'

Jade said: “I didn't want to do a safe first single, that was really important to me. I'm setting the tone of who I am as an artist on my own. I want people to hear it and be like 'what the f*** is that song?'. My worst nightmare is for someone to hear my song and go 'that's nice'.”

Jade began working on her solo career shortly after Little Mix went on hiatus, having studio sessions with collaborators including MNEK, Cirkut, Lostboy, RAYE, Lauren Aquilina and Dave Hamelin alongside Mike, Steph and Pablo.

She continued: “I'm so proud of it and I can say that with chest. The fans have waited long enough so now we just want to give it to them."

