Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Spotted Filming A New Music Video

Jade Thirlwall is closer than ever to releasing her solo music. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall definitely has new music on the way as she was recently seen filming a music video in London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall has been no stranger to teasing her fans with easter eggs here and there about her upcoming music.

However, this time she’s laid something far more than just an Easter egg. The pop star has been physically seen filming a music video in London’s Deptford.

After Little Mix’s hiatus began in 2022, the girls have all spent time focused on their solo careers, with Leigh-Anne and Perrie both dropping new solo music in 2024, Jade has been forecast to do the same.

Jade Thirlwall has been teasing her solo music for two years. Picture: Getty

A crowd surrounded the musician as she filmed her music video in South West London and at first sight, you may have assumed they were fans.

However, according to spectators, there were multiple actors there paid to play paparazzi alongside a man with prosthetics on, who was playing a ‘mobster’ type character in the shoot.

Jade herself was seen in a huge electric blue coat and a ridiculously dramatic blonde wig that had her fans excited for a camp-like aesthetic in this video.

Jade was spotted filming a music video in South West London. Picture: X: @press1161

One fan commented, “Oooooh I sense CAMP What a queen” whilst another wrote, “omg music for gays is coming.”

Whether the video will be 2024’s next gay anthem or not, just looking at Jade’s costume is enough to know that the music video at least will be filled with a lot of humour. A viewer agreed, writing, “Oh its gonna be a fun funny vid.”

Jade has teased her new music since 2023, after announcing in 2022 that she had signed to a label to pursue her solo career.

Whilst she has not yet confirmed exactly when she plans to release said music, the fact that she’s at the stage where she’s filming a video is promising.

Footage has leaked of Jade Thirlwall shooting her debut music video pic.twitter.com/7m3FEwyGWj — Little Mix Tea ☕️ (@TheLittleMixTea) April 11, 2024

Towards the end of March, Jade posted an Instagram dump where she slid a cheeky video of herself in the recording studio.

Earlier in the year Jade also uploaded a blurry photo to her Instagram stories of herself sitting in a recording studio.

The ‘Black Magic’ singer added some text on top of the image that read, “proof for the fans that I'm in the studio finishing songs not just doing tik toks dw teehe.”

So it’s obvious she’s not averse to teasing and her fans have been eating it up. In the comment section of the music video footage, one fan lost their cool in their excitement, as they wrote, “IM DYING. IM LIVING. IM BREATHING. I NEEEEEEEEEEDDDDDDD HER SOLO MUSIC AHHHHHHHHH PLEASE QUEEN GIVE ME EVERYTHINGGGGG”

Jade's confirmed in the past that she's actively working on new music. Picture: Instagram: @jadethirlwall

Another had slightly more eloquence as they explained why exactly they were looking forward to Jade’s music the most out of all the Little Mix members, “I love all the three members the same but I'm definitely most interested to listen to what Jade comes up with. She's such a good writer and incorporates a lot of variety in her singing, so I know it's going to be fire.”

But what’s for sure is that Little Mix fans, in general, are celebrating how spoilt they are this year, with one writing, “Ohhh didn't expect all 3 to release at the same time. my mixer era is back”

They referring to the fact that Perrie officially announced her debut solo single 'Forget About Us' dropped on the 12th of April.

Whilst Leigh-Anne also dropped her third studio single ‘Stealin Love’ at the end of March 2024.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.