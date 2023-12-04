The Latest News On Perrie Edwards’ Solo Music

Perrie Edwards is working on solo music. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Here’s everything we know so far about Perrie Edwards’ solo venture.

Since Little Mix went on hiatus in 2022, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have been working on solo music, with Leigh-Anne the first to make the leap earlier in 2023.

Jade and Perrie’s respective songs are in the works and the mum-of-one is said to be keen to collaborate with pop industry king Ed Sheeran. We can hear a tear-jerking romance ballad already.

She’s also reportedly worked with Little Mix songwriter Kamille, producer Fred Again and songwriting legend Steve Mac.

The 30-year-old recently signed to Columbia Records, who also have Harry Styles and Beyoncé(!) on their books, and told fans in a TikTok she’s ‘desperate’ to release new music, sure signs she can’t be far off from kickstarting her new era.

Perrie will occasionally spill a few minor updates on her solo projects on social media, but when is she releasing new music and what can we expect? Here are all the updates.

Perrie Edwards confirms Columbia is her record label

Perrie Edwards is preparing to release new music. Picture: Getty

When is Perrie Edwards releasing solo music?

Perrie hasn’t announced a release date for her solo music just yet, but if her latest TikTok videos in her home studio are anything to go by she’s not far off giving us something to look forward to.

Who has Perrie worked with on her new music?

Perrie’s said to have worked with some pretty big names in the music industry as she gears up for her solo career, including long-term Little Mix writer Kamille, producer of the moment Fred Again and songwriting legend Steve Mac.

According to the tabloids, the former X Factor star is hoping to work with Ed Sheeran too after discussing ideas with him. Their source said: “Perrie is taking her time with her debut solo record and she wants to get it just right. She really respects Ed and loves his music, so has been keen to collaborate with him on ideas.”

Perrie Edwards with fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and son Axel. Picture: Getty

What is Perrie Edwards’ album called?

Details about Perrie’s first solo album remain under wraps as her new music is still in the works.

We’ll update this page with more news about Perrie’s solo venture as and when she shares more.

