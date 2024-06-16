Perrie Wows With Debut Performance Of 'Tears' At Capital's Summertime Ball 2024 With Barclycard

16 June 2024, 19:35 | Updated: 16 June 2024, 19:48

Perrie Wows With Debut Performance Of 'Tears' At Capital's Summertime Ball 2024 With Barclycard
Perrie Wows With Debut Performance Of 'Tears' At Capital's Summertime Ball 2024 With Barclycard. Picture: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock for Global, David Fisher/Shutterstock for Global
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Perrie just performed her new single for the first time ever and we are in awe!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Perrie has performed her second solo song 'Tears' for the first time ever at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024 With Barclycard.

Ever since Perrie started releasing solo music we've been obsessed. After over a decade of iconic moments in Little Mix, the superstar has now stepped out on her own and we can't get enough.

Watch Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard live now

Back in April, Perrie released her first single as a solo artist, 'Forget About Us', and it's quickly become one of our favourite songs of the year so far.

Perrie Reveals The Story Behind Her Iconic Summertime Ball Performances & Viral Axel Moment

Now, Perrie is back with another banger. Her second single 'Tears' doesn't come out until next Friday (21st June) but she gave fans a special sneak ball at Capital's Summertime Ball.

From flawless vocals to the kind of chorus that instantly lodges itself in your brain, 'Tears' sounds like a breezy summer smash that we'll be listening to all summer and beyond.

Making it even more iconic, Perrie's performance of 'Tears' lead into a cover of Whitney Houston's 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)'.

We can count on our hand the number of people who can successfully cover Whitney and Perrie is officially one of them.

Better yet, Perrie also had everyone singing along with a performance of 'Forget About Us' too!

Bring on the album!

