Perrie Explains The Real Meaning Behind Her ‘Tears’ Lyrics

Perrie released 'Tears' on the 21st of June 2024. Picture: Global/Shutterstock/Instagram: @perrieedwards

By Tiasha Debray

Perrie Edwards’ new solo single, ‘Tears,’ has all her fans… in tears! But what does the song mean? The real meaning and lyrics explained.

Perrie Edwards has well and truly kicked the door down and spread her wings when it comes to her solo music career.

After her debut single ‘Forget About Us’ knocked the socks off the world, the former Little Mix star has now released her second single ‘Tears.’

Keeping up with the incredible music also coming from Leigh-Anne Pinnock and the songs that will hopefully be dropped soon by Jade Thirlwall, Perrie’s not getting left behind.

She first performed the emotional new track live at Capital’s Summertime Ball leaving her fans with a taste, desperate for her full album.

But who and what is Perrie’s ‘Tears’ about? From her fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik. Here’s the meaning of ‘Tears’ and the full lyrics below.

Perrie Edwards rocks an all black look on the red carpet of Capital's Summertime Ball 2024. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Who and what is ‘Tears’ by Perrie about? The real meaning.

Perrie has revealed that her single ‘Tears’ “is about coming out of a bad situation and letting go of what has happened in the past,” when speaking to Número Netherlands.

"It’s that point where you feel empowered and you leave the tears behind because you’ve come out the other side.”

Since she refers to leaving behind tears in the past, fans have speculated that the song refers to her relationship with Zayn Malik between 2012 to 2015, when the pair even got engaged in 2013.

Perrie performed her unheard single 'Tears' for the first time at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

She sings, “I haven't thought about you once in months/ It's startin' to feel like/ You were nothin' but a bad dream.”

In the song, Perrie soulfully sings about tears she feels she wanted on her ex and promises he won’t see her cry again. The chorus sings, “Oh, said you're sorry now/ You should've been sorry then/ But you'll never see me cry again.”

She finishes by telling the publication, “It’s a sultry and smooth track that I’m really excited for everyone to hear."

Perrie - Tears (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024)

Full lyrics to Perrie’s ‘Tears’

Intro

I know I'm never gettin' back all my tears from you

Chorus

I don't even care anymore

You can keep the pain of it all

I know I'm never gettin' back all my tears from you

I ain't mad that you made 'em fall

You can keep the weight of it all

I know I'm never gettin' back all my tears from you

Verse 1

Ooh

I haven't thought about you once in months

It's startin' to feel like (Feel like)

You were nothin' but a bad dream (Bad dream)

Ah, ooh

I finally get to see how good I look

With no clouds in my eyes (My eyes)

And I gotta say, I'm tempting (Tempting)

Pre-Chorus

Oh, said you're sorry now

You should've been sorry then (Mm)

But you'll never see me cry again

Chorus

I don't even care anymore (Don't care no more)

You can keep the pain of it all (Can keep it all)

I know I'm never gettin' back all my tears from you

I ain't mad that you made 'em fall (You made 'em fall)

You can keep the weight of it all (The weight at all)

I know I'm never gettin' back all my tears from you

Post-Chorus

Oh, I don't, I don't, I don't want him back

That's all, that's all that I'll let you have

Hold on to them 'cause that was the last

Of all my tears from you

Verse 2

You can spill 'em on the floor, they're yours

So do what you want, babe

I've been better off without them

Pre-Chorus

'Cause I like me more now than I did back then

Just removed you from the situation

And you'll never see me cry again

Chorus

I don't even care anymore (Don't care no more)

You can keep the pain of it all (Oh-ah, can keep it all)

I know I'm never gettin' back all my tears from you

I ain't mad that you made 'em fall (You made 'em fall)

You can keep the weight of it all (You can keep it, the weight at all)

I know I'm never gettin' back all my tears from you, yeah (Never gettin' back all my tears from you)

Post-Chorus

Oh, I don't, I don't, I don't want him back

That's all, that's all that I'll let you have

Hold on to them 'cause that was the last (Do-do, do-do)

Of all my tears from you

I don't, I don't, I don't want him back (My tears from you)

That's all, that's all that I'll let you have (My tears from you)

Hold on to them 'cause that was the last (My tears from you)

