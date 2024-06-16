Perrie Hit The #CapitalSTB Red Carpet Looking Drop-Dead Gorgeous

Perrie Edwards hit the red carpet ahead of performing at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

By Tiasha Debray

Capital’s Summertime Ball artist Perrie stunned in an all-black belted outfit on the red carpet.

Perrie Edwards has wowed on the red carpet for Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard as she rocked up in a striking all-black look.

In an interview prior to the event, Perrie revealed she “was terrified” but ready to have “fun” at Wembley Stadium which will be filled with almost 80, 000 fans hungry to hear her new music.

The 30-year-old will be performing her new song, debut solo single 'Forget About Us' but before jumping on stage, the ex-Little Mix member stole the show on the red carpet.

Perrie Edwards rocks an all black look on the red carpet of Capital's Summertime Ball 2024. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

How many belts is too many belt? Perrie really said there's no such thing as too many with this iconic 'fit.

The 'Forget About Us' singer rocked black heels and black slacks but the star of the show was her top made up of what four chunky black leather belts, with shiny silver buckles.

Perrie looked a dream on the #CapitalSTB carpet. Picture: Shutterstock

The musician paired her outfit with several silver rings, silver earrings and her hair was styled in gorgeous long blonde waves.

Perrie decided to let her hair do the talking as she opted to not wear any jewellery around her neck, but she did decide to accentuate her dazzling blue eyes with some shiny silver eyeshadow, which tied the whole look together.