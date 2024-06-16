Perrie Hit The #CapitalSTB Red Carpet Looking Drop-Dead Gorgeous

16 June 2024, 17:31 | Updated: 16 June 2024, 17:41

Perrie Edwards hit the red carpet ahead of performing at Capital's Summertime Ball
Perrie Edwards hit the red carpet ahead of performing at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

By Tiasha Debray

Capital’s Summertime Ball artist Perrie stunned in an all-black belted outfit on the red carpet.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Perrie Edwards has wowed on the red carpet for Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard as she rocked up in a striking all-black look.

In an interview prior to the event, Perrie revealed she “was terrified” but ready to have “fun” at Wembley Stadium which will be filled with almost 80, 000 fans hungry to hear her new music.

The 30-year-old will be performing her new song, debut solo single 'Forget About Us' but before jumping on stage, the ex-Little Mix member stole the show on the red carpet.

Perrie Edwards rocks an all black look on the red carpet of Capital's Summertime Ball 2024
Perrie Edwards rocks an all black look on the red carpet of Capital's Summertime Ball 2024. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

How many belts is too many belt? Perrie really said there's no such thing as too many with this iconic 'fit.

The 'Forget About Us' singer rocked black heels and black slacks but the star of the show was her top made up of what four chunky black leather belts, with shiny silver buckles.

Perrie looked a dream on the #CapitalSTB carpet
Perrie looked a dream on the #CapitalSTB carpet. Picture: Shutterstock

The musician paired her outfit with several silver rings, silver earrings and her hair was styled in gorgeous long blonde waves.

Perrie decided to let her hair do the talking as she opted to not wear any jewellery around her neck, but she did decide to accentuate her dazzling blue eyes with some shiny silver eyeshadow, which tied the whole look together.

Capital Summertime Ball 0224 kicked off on the 16th of June
Capital Summertime Ball 0224 kicked off on the 16th of June. Picture: Capital

Hot On Capital

Perrie Wows With Debut Performance Of 'Tears' At Capital's Summertime Ball 2024 With Barclycard

Perrie Wows With Debut Performance Of 'Tears' At Capital's Summertime Ball 2024 With Barclycard

News

Natasha Bedingfield wow'd audiences at Capital's Summertime Ball

Surprise Performer Natasha Bedingfield Makes The #CapitalSTB Crowd Go WILD!

Capital Summertime Ball Setlist: Every Song Performed At The 2024 Show

The Full Setlist For Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2024

News

All of the red carpet looks from Capital's Summertime Ball 2024.

Every Dazzling Look From Capital's Summertime Ball 2024 Red Carpet

Live Updates On Capital's Summertime Ball 2024 With Barclaycard

Live Updates On Capital's Summertime Ball 2024 With Barclaycard

News

House of the Dragon Season 2 Release Time: Here's When Each Episode Comes Out

House of the Dragon Season 2 Release Time: Here's When Each Episode Comes Out

TV & Film

Here's when the Ballers take to the stage

Set Times For Capital’s Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2024

Raye and Sabrina Carpenter will perform at Capital Summertime Ball 2024

Capital’s Summertime Ball 2024 Kicks Off Today & Fans Are Going All Out!

Is Francesca Bridgerton gay or bisexual? Bridgerton's season 3 ending makes major change to her future

Is Francesca Gay In Bridgerton? How Season 3 Ending Sets Up Her Future Romance

TV & Film

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Bridgerton changes Francesca's love interest from Michael Stirling to Michaela Stirling

Who Is Michaela Stirling In Bridgerton? Francesca's Michael Stirling Book Change Explained

TV & Film

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Song Paramore Perform Supporting Taylor Swift

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song They Perform Opening For Taylor Swift

News

Does Violet Bridgerton Remarry With Lord Anderson? Here's What Happens In The Books

Does Violet Bridgerton Remarry With Lord Anderson? Here's What Happens In The Books

TV & Film

Is Bridgerton over? Here's what happens to Lady Whistledown in the books

Is Bridgerton Over? Here's What Happens To Lady Whistledown In The Books

TV & Film

Perrie Edwards spoke to us ahead of her CapitalSTB performance

Perrie 'Terrified' But Ready To Have 'Fun' At Capital's Summertime Ball

Kem ascended 133 metres to retrieve two #CapitalSTB tickets!

We Renamed Wembley Stadium For Capital's Summertime Ball 2024

Is Benedict Gay Or Bisexual In Bridgerton? His Season 3 Storyline With Paul Suarez Explained

Is Benedict Gay Or Bisexual In Bridgerton? His Season 3 Storyline Explained

TV & Film

Love Island 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island Summer 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island

Reputation (Taylor's Version) vault song predictions: What are the vault track titles?

Reputation (Taylor's Version) Vault Tracks: Song Titles, Theories And Collaboration Predictions

Taylor Swift