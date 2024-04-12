Deep Dive Into Perrie Edwards' 'Forget About Us' Lyrics And Meaning

By Abbie Reynolds

We're taking a deep dive into Perrie Edwards' first solo song 'Forget About Us'. Here are all the details on what the lyrics are, who it might be about and the Ed Sheeran link.

After what has felt like a lifetime to Mixers we finally have solo music from Perrie Edwards! On Friday 12th April she dropped 'Forget About Us' a powerful song all about an ex.

This is her first release since Little Mix's hiatus in 2022, she is following in the footsteps of bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock who has already delved into her solo career, and of course Jade Thirwall is right behind the girls after she recently revealed plans to release solo music.

So, since Perrie is happily engaged to fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who and what is this new song really about? Here's what we know about 'Forget About Us' including its link to Ed Sheeran.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards have been together since 2016. Picture: Getty

What is Perrie Edwards' song 'Forget About Us' about?

The 'Forget About Us' lyrics suggest the song is all about reflecting on a breakup. Perrie sings: I heard you fell in love with somebody new / I know you heard that I've found someone too.

The lyrics don't want you ever to forget about us in thе front seat / Listenin' to songs that made you think about mе show how the song is about looking back at all the highlights of a relationship and hoping your ex choses to also remember all the good memories shared.

Who is 'Forget About Us' by Perrie Edwards about?

Throughout the song there are multiple references to the ex in question being a singer as well. For example, Saw you blew up, and I'm proud of you / But I don't wanna hear those songs no more, yeah and Listenin' to songs that made you think about mе.

So naturally many may assume the song was penned about former One Direction star Zayn Malik who dated Perrie in 2012 before calling it quits in 2015. Things were pretty serious between the two of them with Zayn proposing to her in 2013.

However, Perrie is not the only lyricist credited on the track. Ed Sheeran also helped write the song, so there is a chance that this song isn't about a past relationship of Perrie's, it could in fact be linked to one of Ed's exes.

The 'Thinking Out Loud' singer famously dated Nina Nesbitt and Ellie Goulding who both write music so perhaps one of these ladies were the muse for the heart-wrenching 'Forget About Us' lyrics.

Perrie Edwards was at Capital Breakfast Radio Studios to promote her new music. Picture: Getty

What are the lyrics to Perrie Edwards' 'Forget About Us'?

[Intro]

I don't want you ever to forget about us

(Forget about us)

[Verse 1]

I heard you fell in love with somebody new

I know you heard that I've found someone too

Saw you blew up, and I'm proud of you

But I don't wanna hear those songs no more, yeah

[Pre-Chorus]

Do you remember the way we fell and

Like everything froze with just one glance, then

From Heaven to nothin', it feels like Hell, well

Here's the truth of it

[Chorus]

I don't want you ever to forget about us in thе front seat

Listenin' to songs that made you think about mе

Bonfire smoke on your hoodie that I stole from your flat

No, I never gave it back, but

[Post-Chorus]

I don't want you ever to forget about us

(Forget about us)

[Verse 2]

I've felt more love since you, for sure (Ah, ah-ah)

And I don't wanna go back to where we were before (Ah, ah-ah)

But when I hear your name, it's still so raw (Ah, ah-ah)

Do you ever feel the same way too? Yeah

[Pre-Chorus]

Do you remember the way we fell and

Like everything froze with just one glance, then

From Heaven to nothin', it feels like Hell, well

Here's the truth of it

[Chorus]

I don't want you ever to forget about us in the front seat

Listenin' to songs that made you think about me

Bonfire smoke on your hoodie that I stole from your flat

No, I never gave it back, but

I don't want you ever to forget about us

I know we were never perfect, but I think about the life we never had (Had)

Yeah, we both found different love, and we're movin' on

Let's leave it buried where it was, but

[Post-Chorus]

I don't want you ever to forget about us (To forget)

Forget about us

I don't want you ever to forget about us

Forget about us

Yeah

[Bridge]

Do you remember the way we fell and

Like everything froze with just one glance, then

From Heaven to nothin', it feels like Hell, well

Here's the truth of it

[Chorus]

I don't want you ever to forget about us in the front seat

Listenin' to songs that made you think about me

Bonfire smoke on your hoodie that I stole from your flat

No, I never gave it back, but

I don't want you ever to forget about us

I know we were never perfect, but I think about the life we never had

Yeah, we both found different love, and we're movin' on

Let's leave it buried where it was, but

[Post-Chorus]

I don't want you ever to forget about us (To forget)

Forget about us

I don't want you ever to forget about us

Forget about us

