Are Perrie Edwards And Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Married?

11 April 2024, 12:29 | Updated: 11 April 2024, 13:50

Is Perrie Edwards married to her partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain?
Is Perrie Edwards married to her partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain? Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Ever wondered, 'does Perrie Edwards have a husband?' After they got engaged in 2022, Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have kept their relationship pretty private - but are they married?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Perrie Edwards has been with her footballer partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain since 2016 and have a beautiful baby boy together.

They welcomed their 2-year-old son Axel Axel Oxlade-Chamberlain, on August 21st 2021 and a year later Alex proposed to Perrie.

The happy couple have kept their relationship under pretty tight wraps but with Perrie releasing solo music, for the first time since Little Mix went on hiatus in 2022, we all want to know a little more about her love life.

So are Perrie and Alex married? Here's what when know about whether or know they've said 'I do'...

Alex and Perrie revealed their relationship to the public in 2017
Alex and Perrie revealed their relationship to the public in 2017. Picture: Alamy

Is Perrie Edwards married?

No, not yet. Perrie and Alex are yet to say their wedding vows and there is no confirmed date for a wedding to happen.

They are still very much engaged and in March 2023 Perrie gave a few deets about their wedding plans. Speaking to Grazia, the singer said: “There’s so much going on right now, I’m in the studio, whilst also having my fiancé being like, ‘When are we going to start planning the wedding?’

“Again, it’s like starting the business! Where do you even start with a wedding? It’s a lot. We spoke about it whilst we were on holiday, and I’ve got a really good idea of what I want now."

So, Perrie might know what she wants when it comes to a wedding but that's all we know about their plans. With her solo music coming out in 2024 it might not be the year to squeeze in a wedding - but who knows?!

Alex proposed to Perrie in 2022
Alex proposed to Perrie in 2022. Picture: Instagram @perrieedwards

Does Perrie Edwards have a husband?

Almost! Perrie has a fiancé. Alex asked Perrie to marry him back in 2022 during a romantic get away together.

Sharing the news on her Instagram at the time, Perrie wrote: “Last night the love of my life got down on one knee and I said… YES!”

Since the proposal Perrie has been focused on her solo music and it seems there's been little time for wedding planning. We don't know when the couple with say 'I do' but I'm sure it won't be too long until the former Little Mix star walks down the aisle.

