Perrie Edwards And Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Are Engaged After 6 Years Together

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are engaged. Picture: Getty / Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are engaged after he proposed during their luxury holiday.

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are getting married after almost six years together and 10 months after they welcomed their baby boy Axel.

During a romantic getaway, Alex proposed to his pop star girlfriend at sunset, getting down on one knee to present her with possibly the biggest diamond we’ve ever seen.

Naturally, Perrie said yes! She announced on Instagram later: “Last night the love of my life got down on one knee and I said… YES!”

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Perrie Edwards and their baby boy Axel. Picture: Getty

The Liverpool player had a photographer on standby ready to capture the romantic moment and the pictures are stunning.

Perrie also showed off the huge rock on her hand, revealing an oval diamond on an elegant gold band.

Bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall were among the first to congratulate the couple, with Jade leaving a string of crying and heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Leigh-Anne wrote: “Best news! So happy for you both.”

Perrie Edwards and Alex-Oxlade-Chamberlain with baby Axel. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain met in 2016. Picture: Alamy

Leigh-Anne herself is soon to be married, after boyfriend Andre Gray proposed in lockdown in 2020.

The pair also became parents last year, to twins!

Perrie and Alex started dating at the end of 2016. He was spotted supporting her at The X Factor when Little Mix returned to the show they won in 2011 to perform.

In August last year they welcomed their son, Axel.

