Little Mix Made Over £5 Million Before Their Confetti Tour

18 May 2022, 15:52 | Updated: 18 May 2022, 17:58
Little Mix has accumulated a large net worth due to their unbeatable discography, merch and, of course, their live shows! It's been revealed that the girl band earned over £5 million last year...
Little Mix has raked in some serious cash over the past year – and that's before you even count the profits made from their mega-successful farewell tour!
The trio completed 28 Confetti Tour concerts between April and May of this year, surely creating an unfathomable wealth from their sold-out shows.
All The Heartwarming Moments From Little Mix's Final Concert
It's reported that prior to their return to the road, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall all banked an impressive £1.7million each due to their insane work schedules.
The tabloids obtained documents filed at the Companies House, revealing that Eternal Magic Touring Ltd, the band's business handling touring revenue, boasted an approximate £5 million in assets after deductions.
The filed accounts reveal the Mixers' earnings until August 2021, meaning they have quite the pay-cheque coming to them once Eternal Magic Touring divvy out the Confetti income.
Last year, it came to light that Little Mix had to pay ex-member Jesy Nelson a whopping £3 million to buy her out of the band.
The 'Boyz' singer was paid £1.9 million from their touring finances as well as another £1.2 million so the trio could acquire her shares in their music and advertising deals, all through their other company Eternal Dance Media.
Little Mix concluded their tour on May 14, completing a three-night sold-out run at London's O2 Arena. Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jade will now begin their planned hiatus, but have promised fans that the separation will only be 'for now'.
Despite the band's imminent well-deserved break, the ladies are still close as ever – they've even revealed their plans to stagger each solo release so they don't clash in the charts!
How much do you think the pop sensations will make from their last tour?
