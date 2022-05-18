Little Mix Made Over £5 Million Before Their Confetti Tour

18 May 2022, 15:52 | Updated: 18 May 2022, 17:58

Little Mix has accumulated a large net worth due to their unbeatable discography, merch and, of course, their live shows! It's been revealed that the girl band earned over £5 million last year...

Little Mix has raked in some serious cash over the past year – and that's before you even count the profits made from their mega-successful farewell tour!

The trio completed 28 Confetti Tour concerts between April and May of this year, surely creating an unfathomable wealth from their sold-out shows.

All The Heartwarming Moments From Little Mix's Final Concert

It's reported that prior to their return to the road, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall all banked an impressive £1.7million each due to their insane work schedules.

Perrie, Jade and Leigh-Anne made £1.7 million each last year
Perrie, Jade and Leigh-Anne made £1.7 million each last year. Picture: Getty

The tabloids obtained documents filed at the Companies House, revealing that Eternal Magic Touring Ltd, the band's business handling touring revenue, boasted an approximate £5 million in assets after deductions.

The filed accounts reveal the Mixers' earnings until August 2021, meaning they have quite the pay-cheque coming to them once Eternal Magic Touring divvy out the Confetti income.

Last year, it came to light that Little Mix had to pay ex-member Jesy Nelson a whopping £3 million to buy her out of the band.

The 'Boyz' singer was paid £1.9 million from their touring finances as well as another £1.2 million so the trio could acquire her shares in their music and advertising deals, all through their other company Eternal Dance Media.

Little Mix went on a hiatus following their Confetti Tour
Little Mix went on a hiatus following their Confetti Tour. Picture: Alamy

Little Mix concluded their tour on May 14, completing a three-night sold-out run at London's O2 Arena. Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jade will now begin their planned hiatus, but have promised fans that the separation will only be 'for now'.

Despite the band's imminent well-deserved break, the ladies are still close as ever – they've even revealed their plans to stagger each solo release so they don't clash in the charts!

How much do you think the pop sensations will make from their last tour?

