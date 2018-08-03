Perrie Edwards And Boyfriend Alex Oxlade Chamberlain: Inside Their Adorable Love Story

Perrie Edwards and boyfriend Alex Oxlade Chamberlain couldn't be happier. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards and her footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade Chamberlain are completely smitten - here’s how they met and how long they’ve been together.

Little Mix beauty Perrie Edwards and boyfriend Alex Oxlade Chamberlain are enjoying a couples holiday together as they take time out from the band and football training.

And as we prepare for lots of super smitten photos on Perrie’s Instagram, we couldn’t resist taking a look back at their adorable love story and relationship history from how they met, to how long they’ve been together.

Let’s also not forget all those PDAs and the relationship milestones they’ve reached.

Little Mix's Perrie and Alex have been together nearly two years now. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Here’s everything you need to know about Perrie and boyfriend Alex:

When did Perrie and Alex get together?

Of course, everyone was wishing for the best for Perrie in love after her complicated relationship with Zayn Malik and that’s when Alex come along.

First spotted at The X Factor studios supporting Perrie’s performance with Little Mix, the couple have been going strong since November 2016.

How did Alex and Perrie meet?

It’s thought Alex first met the other Little Mix ladies during an interview in 2015 where Perrie was unable to attend.

Fast forward a year and the two were enjoying a string of secret dates before going official.

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain spent Christmas and New Year together in 2017. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Perrie and Alex move in together

In January 2018, it looked liked all the arrangements were made for Perrie and her boyfriend to move in together. The Little Mix star sold her house and a series of Instagram Stories showed her moving into a new home.

However, neither of them have confirmed their living arrangements with Alex now being located in Liverpool.

Perrie and Alex’s holiday

Almost two years on, these two are still smitten and are now on a romantic break. We look forward to LOTS of updates.