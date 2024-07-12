Perrie Opens Up About 'Heartbreak' Of Jesy Nelson Leaving Little Mix

Perrie says she's "really sad" about how things ended with Jesy Nelson. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

"It's heartbreaking", says Perrie Edwards as she opens up about the truth of Jesy Nelson leaving Little Mix.

After nearly a decade of working and performing together Jesy Nelson announced that she was leaving Little Mix in 2020.

The remaining three, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, continued the band before going on a hiatus in 2021 and embarking on their solo careers.

When Jesy originally left the band the girls insisted it was an amicable split, but now with Perrie saying she feels "really sad" about how things ended it looks like things didn't end too well at all.

Jesy Nelson left little Mix in 2020. Picture: Getty

Talking to Cosmopolitan, Perrie said she wishes things ended differently between her and Jesy, saying: “We don’t talk, and haven’t done for a long time.

“It’s really sad, it’s heartbreaking. But sometimes these things happen and people decide they want to part ways, and that’s absolutely fine. I would rather it went differently, but you can’t control how things go.’”

When Jesy left the band she went on to begin her solo career with the release of her single 'Boyz' featuring Nicki Minaj. She also released a documentary called 'Odd One Out', where she opened up about the struggles she faced while being in Little Mix.

Jesy Nelson performed 'Boyz' at Capital Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Getty

Despite the fraught end to her friendship with Jesy, Perrie said her Little Mix days were 'the happiest time of her life'.

She said: “All we did was laugh together, banter together, cry together,” she recalled. “It was so much fun. Yes we went through a lot in those 10 years, but we had each other.”

This comes after Perrie revealed that a song on her album is about friendship breakup, which fans where quick to guess could be about Jesy.

