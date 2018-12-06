Little Mix Perrie Edwards: Where Is She From? Boyfriend, Age And Instagram Revealed

Perrie Edwards is just one hot member from Little Mix but what do we know about her? From who she's dated to her net worth, here's everything you need to know.

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards is just one of the hot ladies of the band and after a successful year - from their new album to their dream collaboration with Nicki Minaj - fans have been very busy stanning this lady.

Looking into actual Perrie Edwards facts, we find out how much she is actually worth, who is boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and who she's dated in the past.

Here is everything you need to know about Leigh-Anne, Jade and Jesy's bandmate:

How old is Perrie Edwards and where is she from?

25-year-old Perrie is from South Shields in Newcastle, where she completed a BTEC in Performing Arts before auditioning for the X Factor in 2011.

She has an older brother named Jonnie, and a younger half-sister named Caitlin Edwards from her father's side of the family.





How much is Perrie Edwards worth?

The Little Mix ladies have had HUGE success since winning The X Factor in 2011 and a whole range of successful endorsement deals, from their make-up line LMX, to 'Simple' skincare and dry shampoo, and they've climbed up the UK celebrity rich list to 6th place.

As of 2015 it was said the girls had a combined net worth of £12million in 2015, but they now have a combined fortune of £48 million- a whopping £12million each. Not bad at all.

Who is Perrie Edwards’s boyfriend?

Perrie is currently dating England and Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, they have been in a relationship since February 2017.

She's also been linked to some pretty famous faces in the past, having famously been engaged to Zayn Malik until the pair split in 2015 and briefly dated actor Luke Pasqualino.

Perrie Edwards’s Snapchat and Instagram

On Instagram, Perrie's handle is @perrieedwards and @perriesnap for Snapchat.

