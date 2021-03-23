How Much Are Little Mix Worth? Net Worth Of Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall & Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Little Mix have amassed an incredible fortune. Picture: Getty

The Little Mix ladies have an astounding net worth between them, after a hugely successful career since winning The X Factor in 2011.

Jade Thirlwall, 27, Perrie Edwards, 27, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 29, have amassed a huge net worth as Little Mix, since becoming the first group to win The X Factor in 2011.

Their former member, Jesy Nelson, 29, also earned millions of pounds during her nine year career with the band before she quit in December 2020.

Jesy Nelson Quits Little Mix: Read Her Full Statement

While each of the singers have individual net worths into the millions, as a group, the girls, who released their sixth album 'Confetti' in November – have made a collective fortune that has landed them on the official Sunday Times Rich List.

How much are Little Mix worth?

Little Mix performing at The BRIT Awards 2019. Picture: Getty

According to Wealthy Persons, Little Mix’s estimated net worth is $32 million (£25 million) as of September 2020.

- Jade has a reported net worth of £7.3million.

- Perrie apparently has a net worth of £5.9 million.

- Leigh-Anne has an estimated net worth of £5.9million.

- Former member Jesy has an estimated net worth of £5.8 million.

Their success is due to a string of hit albums; ‘Salute’, ‘DNA’, ‘Get Weird’, ‘Glory Days’ and ‘LM5’ – and their sixth EP 'Confetti' was released in November with chart-topping singles such as 'Break Up Song' and 'Sweet Melody'.

Throughout their musical careers the girls have also had brand collaborations alongside their pop star fame, including themed merchandise, their own beauty line, adding their name to a skincare range, and teamed up with PrettyLittleThing for their own clothing collection.

Little Mix made The Young Rich List in 2020 alongside Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles

If you needed any more proof just how well the girls have done for themselves, they landed on the Young Rich List in both 2019 and 2020.

The top of the list is Ed Sheeran with over £200 million to his name, with Harry Styles in second place with £63 million and Niall Horan in at third with £50 million.

Little Mix took the fourth spot, collectively, with £48 million between them- which is eye watering!

Their company, Eternal Dance Media Ltd, was launched in 2011 to handle their music, merchandise and earnings.

Little Mix are said to have made £28.5 million since winning The X Factor, earning £1million in 2019 through touring and merchandise, despite not releasing a new song.

According to the tabloids, the girls’ company Eternal Dance show a £938,827 profit for the year ending 31 December 2019.

The net worth of their company is now said to be £4,870,417, as well as £6million cash on the books.

They have also won a number of awards, including two BRIT Awards for British Single in 2017 for ‘Shout Out To My Ex’ and British Video in 2019 for ‘Woman Like Me’.

Little Mix have individual net worths of around £12.5 million. Picture: Getty

Each of the girls all have individual projects which have only boosted their respective earnings; Leigh-Anne has her own swimwear label and is signed as a songwriter to Sony/ATV Music Publishing, while Jade is also signed as a songwriter and was last year involved in the panel of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Meanwhile, Jesy made her hugely successful documentary Odd One Out in 2019, which went on to win an NTA, and Perrie has put her name to her own range of Superga trainers.

The girls have also launched their own talent show, The Search, which begins Saturday 26 September on BBC One.

Last year, Little Mix were named the richest ever X Factor winners after earning £9million in 2018.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Showbiz News