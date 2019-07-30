What Is Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Net Worth? Little Mix's Wealth Revealed In Rich List

30 July 2019, 14:55

What is Leigh-Anne Pinnock's net worth?
What is Leigh-Anne Pinnock's net worth? Picture: Getty Images

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has made some serious money as part of Little Mix as the group's net worth is revealed.

Little Mix have made millions over the years through record sales, worldwide tours and merchandise and we now know exactly how much the four members have taken home.

The Sunday Times' Young Rich List 2019 lists the group as bringing in a whopping £45 million, meaning Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall are worth around £12 million each.

> Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall & Leigh-Anne Pinnock Tease New Music They've Written With Tayla Parx

The figure might be even higher for 27 year-old Leigh-Anne, who has launched her own bikini and swimwear label In'A'Seashell and signed as a songwriter with Sony/ATV Music Publishing.

Leigh-Anne's move into songwriting, alongside her band mate Jade, will surely help to boost her net worth even more.

Little Mix have worked incredibly hard since they became the first group to win The X Factor back in 2011.

The BRIT Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals
The BRIT Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals. Picture: Getty

The group have released five studio albums and embarked on six huge tours over the years, along with supporting Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande at their concerts.

They released their new single 'Bounce Back' in June and it means another album might be out before the end of the year.

