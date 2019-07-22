Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall & Leigh-Anne Pinnock Tease New Music They've Written With Tayla Parx

22 July 2019, 15:02

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall tease new music
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall tease new music. Picture: Getty Images

BFFs and bandmates Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have been making new music with some huge names in the industry.

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have been teasing new music they've been working on together in LA and we couldn't be more excited to hear what the BFFs have been cooking up in the studio.

WATCH: Little Mix Hilariously React To Their Own Throwback Videos

Taking to Instagram to tease the new material they've written, the pair posed with Ariana Grande's long time collaborator and major hit songwriter, Tayla Parx, which is seriously huge news, as she's penned huge hits including Ari's '7 Rings', 'Thank U, Next' and Pan!c At The Disco's recent hit 'High Hopes.'

Jade teased their collaboration writing "dream team...can’t wait for you to hear this" with Tayla commenting below "Let’s get it ladiessss".

Leigh-Anne also made a cryptic post, writing "got some bangers coming your way.." with little more information about whether or not any of them will be providing vocals to the music they've created, or whether other artists will be given their songs.

We reported back in April that the pair had officially signed as songwriters in a deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing via TwentySeven Music Publishing after having many writing credits for the band's previous hits.

At the time, the he pair expressed how happy they are to be recognised in the field and now it appears they're busy getting stuck in with their joint passion.

