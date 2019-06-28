WATCH: Little Mix Hilariously React To Their Own Throwback Videos

28 June 2019, 15:06

Little Mix were on hand to take a look at a collection of their throwback moments and their reactions didn't disappoint.

Little Mix are now one of the biggest girl groups in the history of pop music however they've worked their way to the very top with some epic performances and hilarious moments along the way.

When the ladies dropped by, we couldn't resist showing them some iconic moments from their past and see how they felt about it all.

WATCH: Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp Throw A Surprise Party For Jesy Nelson

Little Mix take part in 'Throwin' It Back'
Little Mix take part in 'Throwin' It Back'. Picture: Capital

Perrie, Jesy, Leigh-Anne and Jade went on a trip down memory lane from the X Factor to their iconic BRITs performance!

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards Opens Up About ‘Lovely Balanced Healthy’ Relationship With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

