Perrie Edwards Shares Details About Wedding Plans With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Perrie Edwards opened up about her wedding plans with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

By Capital FM

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards got engaged to her footballer beau Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in June last year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Almost a year on from her engagement, Perrie Edwards has shared some insight into her wedding plans with Liverpool FC star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Little Mix star got engaged to her footballer beau in June last year after six years together - and 10 months after they welcomed their baby boy Axel.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Is Narrating A New Little Mermaid Audiobook

Perrie Edwards’ Son Axel Excitedly Watches Dad Play Football On TV Before Scoring His Own Goal

Alex popped the question during a luxury getaway and the ‘Sweet Melody’ hitmaker has revealed that she’s on her way to planning her wedding.

Speaking to Grazia, the mum-of-one said that Alex is keen to lock in plans about their special day as she admitted she’s finally got some details ironed out.

Perrie Edwards got engaged to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in June 2022. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

“There’s so much going on right now,” explained Perrie, “I’m in the studio, whilst also having my fiancée being like, ‘When are we going to start planning the wedding?’

“Again, it’s like starting the business! Where do you even start with a wedding? It’s a lot. We spoke about it whilst we were on holiday, and I’ve got a really good idea of what I want now.”

Perrie and Alex began dating in 2016 but went public with their romance the following year.

They welcomed their first baby boy in August 2021, just days apart from Perrie’s bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock who welcomed her twins with her fiancé Andre Gray.

Perrie Edwards dished on her wedding details. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Perrie and Alex welcomed their baby boy in August 2021. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Following Little Mix’s hiatus in December 2021, the girls have been working on solo music and Perrie revealed elsewhere in her recent chat that she doesn’t “have a set timeline” for when she’ll be dropping her solo bops.

“My label have told me to just go with the flow and enjoy discovering what my sound is going to be,” said Perrie, “The fact there’s no deadline in my life just makes me the happiest person. I feel so lucky to just be having fun.”

This comes as Perrie has launched the latest collection for her Disora clothing brand, making her one very busy lady this year already!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital