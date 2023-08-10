Perrie Edwards Finally Shares Son's Full Name And It's A Tribute To Fiancé Alex

10 August 2023, 15:27

Perrie Edwards has shared the adorable meaning behind Axel's full name
Perrie Edwards has shared the adorable meaning behind Axel's full name. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards has shared the sweet meaning behind her son’s full name.

Perrie Edwards has shared her son Axel’s full name for the first time - and it has the most adorable link to his footballer dad, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Little Mix star shared the cute update with fans after taking part in a Q&A on her Instagram Stories, where one person asked her how she decided on her little one’s name.

Perrie sweetly revealed that it was a tribute to her beau of seven years as she responded: “His name is Axel Xander,” adding, “Like his dadda Alexander.”

Perrie Edwards shares sweet footage of Axel watching his dad on the football

Perrie Edwards has shared the adorable meaning behind Axel's full name
Perrie Edwards has shared the adorable meaning behind Axel's full name. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

How adorable!

Perrie welcomed Axel back in August 2021 just days apart from bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who welcomed her twins with her husband Andre Gray.

The ‘Sweet Melody’ songstress has gone on to share the most heartwarming pictures of her bundle of joy over the years, including his adorable football skills.

Perrie Edwards shared her son's full name
Perrie Edwards shared her son's full name. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram
Axel's name is a tribute to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Axel's name is a tribute to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Picture: Alamy

Elsewhere in the Q&A, Perrie was asked about her solo music, which she has been teasing with fans for some time.

It’s said to be coming ‘soon’ - much like bandmate Jade Thirlwall, who has also been working on solo music since the band’s hiatus in December 2021.

Meanwhile, Leigh-Anne Pinnock became the first of the trio to release solo music with her debut single ‘Don’t Say Love’, which dropped in June.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

All the info on when Kourtney Kardashian's due date is and more

Kourtney Kardashian’s Due Date & All Her Pregnancy Details

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles' songs about each other unveiled.

Harry Styles And Taylor Swift’s Break-Up Songs About Their Relationship Uncovered

Features

Every song rumoured to be about Harry Styles on Taylor Swift's '1989' album

Who Is Taylor Swift’s ‘1989’ Album About? All The Tracks Thought To Be About Harry Styles

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift were the biggest pop star couple at one point.

Harry Styles And Taylor Swift: Inside Their Relationship & Are They Still Friends?

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles dated in 2012

Taylor Swift Fans Have A Theory Harry Styles Features On A '1989' Album Song 'From The Vault'

The lowdown on Rihanna's due date and baby gender details

Inside Rihanna’s Pregnancy Details For Second Baby From Due Date To Baby’s Gender

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star