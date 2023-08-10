Perrie Edwards Finally Shares Son's Full Name And It's A Tribute To Fiancé Alex
10 August 2023, 15:27
Little Mix star Perrie Edwards has shared the sweet meaning behind her son’s full name.
Perrie Edwards has shared her son Axel’s full name for the first time - and it has the most adorable link to his footballer dad, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
The Little Mix star shared the cute update with fans after taking part in a Q&A on her Instagram Stories, where one person asked her how she decided on her little one’s name.
Perrie sweetly revealed that it was a tribute to her beau of seven years as she responded: “His name is Axel Xander,” adding, “Like his dadda Alexander.”
Perrie Edwards shares sweet footage of Axel watching his dad on the football
How adorable!
Perrie welcomed Axel back in August 2021 just days apart from bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who welcomed her twins with her husband Andre Gray.
The ‘Sweet Melody’ songstress has gone on to share the most heartwarming pictures of her bundle of joy over the years, including his adorable football skills.
Elsewhere in the Q&A, Perrie was asked about her solo music, which she has been teasing with fans for some time.
It’s said to be coming ‘soon’ - much like bandmate Jade Thirlwall, who has also been working on solo music since the band’s hiatus in December 2021.
Meanwhile, Leigh-Anne Pinnock became the first of the trio to release solo music with her debut single ‘Don’t Say Love’, which dropped in June.
