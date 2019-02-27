Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock And Boyfriend Andre Gray: Inside Their Relationship, How They Met & More

27 February 2019, 13:38 | Updated: 27 February 2019, 13:41

Leigh Anne Pinnock and boyfriend Andre Gray at the Brit Awards
Leigh Anne Pinnock and boyfriend Andre Gray at the Brit Awards. Picture: Getty

Here's everything you need to know about Leigh Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray's relationship and how it's progressed.

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock and footballer Andre Grey are one of the most solid couples in celebdom - find out about their relationship here:

When did Leigh Anne and Andre meet?

Prior to Andre, Leigh Anne was in a relationship from 2013 to 2016 with ex-Ashford Town player Jordan Kiffin.

In May that year, Leigh Anne and Andre met in Marbella, while Andre was suspended from playing football for Bolton for past homophobic tweets.

They confirmed they were together on Snapchat in December 2016.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Little Mix News

Gonna miss this one 💔

A post shared by Leigh-Anne Pinnock (@leighannepinnock) on

Have they had any problems as a couple?

Watford player Andre and Leigh Anne have super busy schedules, which means - like any celebrity couple - they can struggle to find time together.

Leigh Anne has posted many times since they've been together how much she misses her boyfriend, and Andre even surprised her with a visit on the road in March 2018.

🌍

A post shared by Leigh-Anne Pinnock (@leighannepinnock) on

Where have they been on holiday?

The couple regularly jet off together on holiday, and have been to Zurich, the USA, Rome, and Bali together.

Jade Thirlwall's Disneyland Paris Holiday Is Already An Iconic Moment In Little Mix History

What did Leigh Anne post on their anniversary?

Leigh loves a sweet photo caption, and when the pair celebrated two years' together that was more evident than ever.

Under some adorable photos of her and Andre, Leigh Anne wrote, 'It’s been 2 years and I still look at you with the same love and awe if not more..

'We’ve had the most amount of ups, and a couple downs.. all that i believe has made us stronger.. you are honestly the best thing to ever happen to me, I love you so bloody much and I cannot wait for our next chapter and to spend the rest of my life with you! Happy birthday my bubba.'

Are Leigh Anne and Andre engaged?

People began to think the two (known as Leandre online) were going to put a ring on it when a video was leaked to social media last year showing both families getting very emotional and talking about the couple's future.

In the video, Leigh-Anne's mum Debbie can be heard saying 'Andre, I can't explain it, you're going to make Leigh-Anne the happiest...'

Others were happy-crying, which certainly alluded to a big event like an engagement.

However, Leigh and Andre were actually moving in together. Another big step that will certainly see them getting closer than ever. How cute!

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Little Mix & After movie social accounts follow each other

After Movie: Little Mix Soundtrack Rumours As They Follow Each Other On Twitter
Jesy Nelson 'confirms' relationship with Chris Hughes in Instagram story

WATCH: Jesy Nelson & Chris Hughes 'Confirm Relationship' With PDA Instagram Story
Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes pictured loved up at airport ahead of Dublin trip

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson & Chris Hughes 'Loved Up' On Trip To Dublin
James Arthur denied kissing Jesy Nelson at the BRITs

James Arthur Shuts Down Rumours He Was Kissing Jesy Nelson At BRITs After-Party
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain hinted he wants to propose to Perrie Edwards soon

Perrie Edwards’ Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Hints He's Planning To Propose To Little Mix Star

More News

See more More News

Khloe Kardashian 'liked' a tweet saying Jordan and Tristan slept together

Khloe Kardashian ‘Likes’ Tweet Saying Jordyn Woods ‘Slept With’ Tristan Thompson: ‘She Smeared Her Own Name’

News

Avril Lavigne has returned to music with a new album

Avril Lavigne 2019: What Does The 'Complicated' Singer Look Like Now And When Did She Release Her New Album Head Above Water?
How to watch Jordyn Woods on Red Table Talk and when

Jordyn Woods Red Table Talk: Here's How To Watch The Interview With Jada Pinkett Smith

News

Anna Williamson and Paul Carrick Brunson are the new dating experts on Celebs Go Dating

Who Are Celebs Go Dating's Anna Williamson And Paul Carrick Brunson? Meet The Dating Experts Replacing Nadia And Eden

TV & Film

Netflix changed The Notebook ending and people are fuming

Netflix Has Changed The Notebook's Ending & Everyone's Fuming

TV & Film