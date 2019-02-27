Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock And Boyfriend Andre Gray: Inside Their Relationship, How They Met & More

Leigh Anne Pinnock and boyfriend Andre Gray at the Brit Awards. Picture: Getty

Here's everything you need to know about Leigh Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray's relationship and how it's progressed.

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock and footballer Andre Grey are one of the most solid couples in celebdom - find out about their relationship here:

When did Leigh Anne and Andre meet?

Prior to Andre, Leigh Anne was in a relationship from 2013 to 2016 with ex-Ashford Town player Jordan Kiffin.

In May that year, Leigh Anne and Andre met in Marbella, while Andre was suspended from playing football for Bolton for past homophobic tweets.

They confirmed they were together on Snapchat in December 2016.

Have they had any problems as a couple?

Watford player Andre and Leigh Anne have super busy schedules, which means - like any celebrity couple - they can struggle to find time together.

Leigh Anne has posted many times since they've been together how much she misses her boyfriend, and Andre even surprised her with a visit on the road in March 2018.

Where have they been on holiday?

The couple regularly jet off together on holiday, and have been to Zurich, the USA, Rome, and Bali together.

What did Leigh Anne post on their anniversary?

Leigh loves a sweet photo caption, and when the pair celebrated two years' together that was more evident than ever.

Under some adorable photos of her and Andre, Leigh Anne wrote, 'It’s been 2 years and I still look at you with the same love and awe if not more..

'We’ve had the most amount of ups, and a couple downs.. all that i believe has made us stronger.. you are honestly the best thing to ever happen to me, I love you so bloody much and I cannot wait for our next chapter and to spend the rest of my life with you! Happy birthday my bubba.'

Are Leigh Anne and Andre engaged?

People began to think the two (known as Leandre online) were going to put a ring on it when a video was leaked to social media last year showing both families getting very emotional and talking about the couple's future.

In the video, Leigh-Anne's mum Debbie can be heard saying 'Andre, I can't explain it, you're going to make Leigh-Anne the happiest...'

Others were happy-crying, which certainly alluded to a big event like an engagement.

However, Leigh and Andre were actually moving in together. Another big step that will certainly see them getting closer than ever. How cute!