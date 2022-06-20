A Closer Look At Perrie Edwards’ Incredible Engagement Ring From Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are engaged. Picture: Alamy / Perrie Edwards/Instagram

By Capital FM

Perrie Edwards and boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain got engaged over the weekend, after six years of dating, and her engagement ring was certainly worth the wait.

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain announced their engagement during a romantic holiday together, with the Liverpool footballer getting down on one knee at sunset.

The announcement had her Little Mix bandmates and fans in tears, even more so when they saw Perrie’s stunning engagement ring!

All The Too-Cute Pictures Of Perrie Edwards’ Baby Boy Axel

Alongside photos of the moment Alex proposed, Perrie wrote on Instagram: “Last night the love of my life got down on one knee and I said… YES!”

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are getting married! Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Perrie Edwards' engagement ring is a huge oval diamond. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Perrie’s engagement ring features a large oval diamond in the centre of an elegant gold band and is apparently incredible rare according to experts at The Diamond Pro's who spoke to Hello!

They reckon Perrie's ring is between 10 to 12 carats and 'is likely worth a half-million dollars' (£408k).

Well, Alex does have an estimated net worth of around £13.1 million and reportedly receives £120,000 a week for playing for Liverpool...

In May 2020, Perrie’s bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock got engaged to beau Andre Gray, where he gifted her a massive, cushion-cut black diamond rumoured to have cost £40,000.

Perrie has been dropping engagement hints to Alex for years after they began dating in 2016.

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain became parents in August 2021 to baby Axel. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

In an Instagram post she accidentally added an ‘e’ to her boyfriend’s second name, later responding: “It’ll be way easier to spell when it’s my second name and I have to write it all the time.”

She also referred to Alex's mum as her 'mother-in-law' back in 2018.

In May last year the couple announced they were expecting their first child, and in August they welcomed baby Axel together.

Bandmate Leigh-Anne also became a mother, to twins, just days before!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital