Exclusive

Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Engagement Ring From Boyfriend Andre Gray 'Worth Over £25k'

Leigh-Anne Pinnock's engagement ring shocked Little Mix fans. Picture: PA / Andre Gray/Instagram

Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s engagement ring from boyfriend Andre Gray is a true sparkler, so we spoke to a jewellery expert for all the details – including how much it may have cost!

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock got engaged to boyfriend Andre Gray on their four-year anniversary on 28 May, with the footballer getting down on one knee to present his girlfriend with an incredible rock of an engagement ring, which experts reckon cost over £25,000.

Leigh-Anne had recently broken her finger, but the size of her engagement ring truly overshadows the massive plaster on the finger beside it.

Jewellers at Joshua James told Capital Leigh-Anne’s engagement ring likely holds a price tag of over £25,000.

They explained: “From the image, we can see it's a beautiful and unique large vintage inspired black diamond ring, which looks to be a cushion-cut, with its softly rounded corners.

"The size of the ring would suggest the black diamond is at least 5ct, and with the rarity of the black diamond, this makes for a very expensive ring. We'd estimate it is worth upwards of £25,000."

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray have been together for four years. Picture: Andre Gray/Instagram

And with Andre’s footballer wage we wouldn’t be surprised if he paid a similar amount.

When Andre revealed their happy news to his 121k Instagram followers, he shared a picture of an emotional Leigh-Anne holding up her hand and with her arm around her beau.

The dazzling ring takes centre stage in the snap, consisting of a silver edging and a huge black diamond in the centre.

The cushion cut diamond no doubt weighs as much as Leigh-Anne’s hand, and fans couldn’t quite believe the size of it.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been planning her wedding to Andre Gray for months. Picture: PA

“The size of her ring!” One shocked Mixer commented.

“Well done Andre, that ring is unreal!” Added another.

“She has been waiting for that ring for years!” Agreed a third.

Andre popped the question during a cosy evening in their garden under fluffy blankets and surrounded by fairy lights.

