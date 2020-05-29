Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Engagement Ring From Boyfriend Andre Gray 'Worth Over £25k'
29 May 2020, 10:47 | Updated: 29 May 2020, 11:50
Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s engagement ring from boyfriend Andre Gray is a true sparkler, so we spoke to a jewellery expert for all the details – including how much it may have cost!
Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock got engaged to boyfriend Andre Gray on their four-year anniversary on 28 May, with the footballer getting down on one knee to present his girlfriend with an incredible rock of an engagement ring, which experts reckon cost over £25,000.
Leigh-Anne had recently broken her finger, but the size of her engagement ring truly overshadows the massive plaster on the finger beside it.
Jewellers at Joshua James told Capital Leigh-Anne’s engagement ring likely holds a price tag of over £25,000.
They explained: “From the image, we can see it's a beautiful and unique large vintage inspired black diamond ring, which looks to be a cushion-cut, with its softly rounded corners.
"The size of the ring would suggest the black diamond is at least 5ct, and with the rarity of the black diamond, this makes for a very expensive ring. We'd estimate it is worth upwards of £25,000."
And with Andre’s footballer wage we wouldn’t be surprised if he paid a similar amount.
When Andre revealed their happy news to his 121k Instagram followers, he shared a picture of an emotional Leigh-Anne holding up her hand and with her arm around her beau.
The dazzling ring takes centre stage in the snap, consisting of a silver edging and a huge black diamond in the centre.
The cushion cut diamond no doubt weighs as much as Leigh-Anne’s hand, and fans couldn’t quite believe the size of it.
“The size of her ring!” One shocked Mixer commented.
“Well done Andre, that ring is unreal!” Added another.
“She has been waiting for that ring for years!” Agreed a third.
Andre popped the question during a cosy evening in their garden under fluffy blankets and surrounded by fairy lights.
