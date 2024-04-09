Perrie Edwards’ Fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: Age, Net Worth & Football Team Revealed

9 April 2024, 16:09 | Updated: 9 April 2024, 16:39

Here's everything you need to know about Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
Here's everything you need to know about Alex Oxlade Chamberlain. Picture: Getty
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is the footballer fiancé of Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards. But what’s his age, his net worth and which football team does he play for?

As well as being a British premier league footballer player, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is Little Mix star Perrie Edwards' fiancé after he popped the question in 2022.

Perrie and Alex, both 30 years old, welcomed their first child together, Axel Oxlade-Chamberlain, on August 21st 2021.

The new family-of-three live together in a stunning house in London and often post loved-up selfies together and TikToks. Here are the answers to all your burning questions about Alex, from his job, to his age, to his relationship with the famous Mixer...

Alex Oxlade Chamberlain is the boyfriend of Perrie Edwards.
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain is the boyfriend of Perrie Edwards. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

How old is Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain?

Born 15 August 1993, Alex is 30 years old, the same age as Perrie!

What is Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s net worth?

Alex's estimated net worth sits a pretty heft sum of £13.1million. Playing as a midfielder for Liverpool FC he currently receives a weekly wage of £120,000!

Alex Oxlade Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards have been dating since 2016
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards have been dating since 2016. Picture: Getty

What football team does Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain play for?

Alex plays as a midfielder for the Premier League club, Liverpool. In 2017, he signed a lucrative deal with the club that earned him £35 million!

What was Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s injury?

Alex suffered multiple injuries to his knee and hamstring in a collision with Alexsandar Kolarov in Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final in 2018.

Perrie & Alex In The Sun On Instagram Stories

How long have Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards been together?

Alex and Perrie have been dating since 2016 and seem more in love than ever as they grow their family. The pair live together with their 2-year-old son Axel, and after a flurry of engagement rumours, Alex officially popped the question in the summer of 2022.

Perrie opened up about their wedding plans last year, saying: “There’s so much going on right now, I’m in the studio, whilst also having my fiancée being like, ‘When are we going to start planning the wedding?’

“Again, it’s like starting the business! Where do you even start with a wedding? It’s a lot. We spoke about it whilst we were on holiday, and I’ve got a really good idea of what I want now."

Perrie and Alex welcomed a baby together in August 2021
Perrie and Alex welcomed a baby together in August 2021. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Does Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have a brother?

Yes he does, he has a younger brother called Christian Benjamin Oxlade-Chamberlain. Christian is also a professional footballer and he plays as a defender for Kidderminster Harriers.

Who is Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's dad?

Brothers Alex and Christian come from football legacy as their father, Mark Chamberlain, played for Exeter City, Port Vale, Stoke City, Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth and Brighton.

Their uncle Neville was also a professional footballer, so sportsmanship truly runs in the family's blood. Watch out for little Axel, we're sure he's another football star in the making!

