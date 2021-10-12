Perrie Edwards’ Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Had An Adorable Photo Shoot With New Baby Boy

12 October 2021, 10:48

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain posted a photoshoot with baby Ox
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain posted a photoshoot with baby Ox. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Perrie Edwards’ boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is every inch the proud dad to baby boy Axel.

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain welcomed their first baby together in August and the excited new parents have shared a few cute snaps showing off their new arrival.

On Monday evening Alex shared some new photos of baby Axel, from a photo shoot the new family had together.

Perrie Edwards Just Shared A Really Cute Picture Of Her Baby Boy Axel

In the black and white snaps, Alex kisses his baby son on the head and looks down at the tot grinning in another.

Perrie and Alex named their baby Axel Oxlade-Chamberlain
Perrie and Alex named their baby Axel Oxlade-Chamberlain. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain became parents in August
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain became parents in August. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Baby Axel is adorably tiny in his dad’s arms, and fans can’t cope with the cuteness.

Perrie was among the first to comment on her boyfriend’s post, writing: “My boys [heart].”

Bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who also recently became a mum, to twins with fiancé Andre Gray, left some cute emojis, including heart-eyes and a red heart.

“This is literally such a beautiful picture,” one fan commented.

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Picture: Getty

“My heart, I can’t,” wrote another.

Perrie shared the photographer’s re-post on her own Stories, where he’d written: “Shot the most adorable photos with @perrieedwards @alexoxchamberlain and baby Ox.”

We take that to mean there’s pics yet to come of Perrie herself with her new cute arrival.

