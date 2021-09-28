Perrie Edwards Just Shared A Really Cute Picture Of Her Baby Boy Axel

28 September 2021, 10:46

Perrie Edwards welcomed baby Axel in August
Perrie Edwards welcomed baby Axel in August. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s baby boy is already over a month old!

Perrie Edwards is adjusting to her new life as a mum after the Little Mix star and boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain welcomed their first baby together in August.

And as she takes some well-needed time away from the spotlight, the 28-year-old has shared a few adorable pictures of her new son.

Jade Thirlwall Talks About Perrie And Leigh-Anne's New Mum Lifestyles

And on Monday night Perrie couldn’t help but share another heart-melting snap of her tiny tot.

Perrie Edwards posted this cute snap of her baby boy
Perrie Edwards posted this cute snap of her baby boy. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

On Instagram Stories Perrie posted a close-up of Axel holding his tiny hand up to his ear, adding a red heart emoji for extra cuteness.

Perrie gave birth to Axel at the end of August, just days after bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock also became a mum – to twins!

Calling the new arrivals their 'cubbies', Leigh-Anne and Andre announced: “We asked for a miracle, we were given two... Our Cubbies are here.”

Bandmate Jade Thirlwall recently gave an update on how her besties are doing since becoming new mums, telling The Strawberry Alarm Clock the girls have been saying ‘they don’t know sleep anymore.’

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been together since 2016
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been together since 2016. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are parents to baby Axel
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are parents to baby Axel. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram
Perrie Edwards and Little Mix bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock became mothers days apart
Perrie Edwards and Little Mix bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock became mothers days apart. Picture: Getty

"They don't know sleep exists now - it's just gone!" Jade said.

She also chatted with the host about what gift she'll be buying for little Little Mix: "You know what it's like, everyone gets them their clothes and all the same stuff."

Little Mix are preparing to release their greatest hits album ‘Between Us’, to mark 10 years of the group’s success.

The album’s due for release on 12 November and the girls will embark on their next tour months later in April 2022.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles stopped his show to help a fan proposal

Harry Styles Helps Fan Proposal During Love On Tour Show

Jack Grealish and Sasha Attwood are the latest power couple

Jack Grealish And Girlfriend Sasha Attwood Dubbed ‘New Posh And Becks’ After Matching Brand Deals
Ex On The Beach is filming again!

Ex On The Beach Cast Love Island's Anton & Drag Race's A'Whora

TV & Film

Which Islanders have gone back to their original workplaces?

All The Islanders Who Went Back To Their Old Jobs

TV & Film

Are Sex Education's Asa Butterfield and Mimi Keene actually dating?

Why Sex Education Fans Are Convinced Asa Butterfield & Mimi Keene Are Dating IRL

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance...

Taylor Swift Makes A Surprise Appearance At London Wedding

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him