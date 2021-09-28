Perrie Edwards Just Shared A Really Cute Picture Of Her Baby Boy Axel

Perrie Edwards welcomed baby Axel in August. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

By Capital FM

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s baby boy is already over a month old!

Perrie Edwards is adjusting to her new life as a mum after the Little Mix star and boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain welcomed their first baby together in August.

And as she takes some well-needed time away from the spotlight, the 28-year-old has shared a few adorable pictures of her new son.

And on Monday night Perrie couldn’t help but share another heart-melting snap of her tiny tot.

Perrie Edwards posted this cute snap of her baby boy. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

On Instagram Stories Perrie posted a close-up of Axel holding his tiny hand up to his ear, adding a red heart emoji for extra cuteness.

Perrie gave birth to Axel at the end of August, just days after bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock also became a mum – to twins!

Calling the new arrivals their 'cubbies', Leigh-Anne and Andre announced: “We asked for a miracle, we were given two... Our Cubbies are here.”

Bandmate Jade Thirlwall recently gave an update on how her besties are doing since becoming new mums, telling The Strawberry Alarm Clock the girls have been saying ‘they don’t know sleep anymore.’

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been together since 2016. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are parents to baby Axel. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Perrie Edwards and Little Mix bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock became mothers days apart. Picture: Getty

"They don't know sleep exists now - it's just gone!" Jade said.

She also chatted with the host about what gift she'll be buying for little Little Mix: "You know what it's like, everyone gets them their clothes and all the same stuff."

Little Mix are preparing to release their greatest hits album ‘Between Us’, to mark 10 years of the group’s success.

The album’s due for release on 12 November and the girls will embark on their next tour months later in April 2022.

