Jade Thirlwall Talks About Perrie And Leigh-Anne's New Mum Lifestyles

Jade reveals how Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are handling motherhood. Picture: Little Mix/Instagram

In her most recent interview, Jade reveals how Leigh-Anne and Perrie are getting on with their newborn babies.

Jade Thirlwall had split some tea on how her Little Mix sisters are coping with their newfound motherhood!

The 28-year-old star is yet to meet her bandmates' babies but she has been in constant contact with Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards' since they both gave birth.

Leigh-Anne and her footballer fiancé Andre Gray welcomed twins on August 16th and Perrie's bundle of joy with Alex Oxlade Chamberlain soon followed on the 21st.

Jade dished the details on the Mixers' new parental lifestyles in her latest interview...

Jade Thirlwall spilt the tea on how the girls are handling the change. Picture: Little Mix/Instagram

During a feature on the Irish radio show, 'The Strawberry Alarm Clock', Jade gave some intel on how her fellow Little Mix band-members were coping with their new arrivals.

She told the show: "They have been saying that they just don't know sleep anymore, they don't know sleep exists now - it's just gone!"

The new face of Ellesse chatted with the host about what gift she'll be buying for little Little Mix, she said: "You know what it's like, everyone gets them their clothes and all the same stuff."

Jade Thirlwall is yet to meet her Little Mix sisters' babies. Picture: Jade Thirwall/Instagram

Jade confessed that she wants to get her honorary nieces or nephews something different, she even turned to fellow pop sensation Ed Sheeran for present advice.

She revealed: "He was telling me that when he had his baby, everyone always forgets about the mum and that they might need something too."

Thirlwall let the host in on what she will gift the Mixers: "I think I'm going to get the girls something like an in-house spa day so they get a treat" – what a supportive pal!

The 'Love (Sweet Love)' songstress had recently spoken with Jimmy Hill on The Capital Evening Show and confessed that the baby mania had also taken over the group's WhatsApp chat.

Adorable snaps of Leigh-Anne and Perrie's new arrivals have flooded their group chat – we can't wait to see more photos find their way onto the 'Gram too!

