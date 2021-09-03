Inside Little Mix's Bop 'Love (Sweet Love)' As Self-Love Lyrics Explained

Little Mix has released 'Love (Sweet Love)'! Here's the lowdown on the lyrics...

Little Mix has dropped the first single from their upcoming album 'Between Us' and we're already obsessed with the hit; 'Love (Sweet Love)'.

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall have kicked off their new era with a whole wave of icon energy and their new track is just another example of it!

But what exactly are the girls singing about in 'Love (Sweet Love)'? Here's the lowdown on their new pop song...

What are the 'Love (Sweet Love)' lyrics about?

In true Little Mix style, the lyrics are all about self-love and being the main character in your life to bring about your happiness.

The lyrics 'Love (Sweet Love)' shows the perfect example of self-love when the girls sing:

"I don't need your love to love me (Oh) /Need my own celebration, yeah /

Solo stimulation, yeah / Kiss my imagination / I don't need your love to love me."

Keep scrolling for the full lyrics to Little Mix's new bop...

Little Mix's 'Love (Sweet Love)' full lyrics

I've been waiting patiently like all my life, yeah

Nobody ever seems to get it right

It's like I'm the only one who knows just what I like

What can I say? I just can't help it

Tonight I'm feelin' selfish (Oh)



What I do shouldn't phase you, no

It's just human nature, yeah

Do I invalidate ya?

I don't need your love to love me (Oh)

Need my own celebration, yeah

Solo stimulation, yeah

Kiss my imagination

I don't need your love to love me



I been spendin' time on everybody else

It's time I did it for me (Love, sweet love)

Oh, baby

Never kept my magic all to myself

So now I'm gon' give it to me

When it's said and done

I'm gonna show me some



Love, sweet love

I'm gon' give it to me, give me some of that

Love, sweet love

Yeah, I'm gonna give it to me, give me some of that

Love, sweet love

Yeah, I'm gon' give it to me, give me some of that

Love, sweet love (Yeah)

I'm gonna show me some (Ah!)



Now I think I should spend a little more time on me (Aha, aha)

I like him, but he ain't nothin' but a guy to me, oh, no (Guy to me-eh)

So me and my tips gonna get me all I need

What can I say? I just can't help it

Tonight I'm feelin' selfish



What I do shouldn't phase you, no

It's just human nature, yeah (Yeah)

Do I invalidate you?

I don't need your love to love me (Oh)

Need my own celebration, yeah

Solo stimulation, yeah

Use my imagination

I don't need your love to love me (Love)



I been spendin' time on everybody else

It's time I did it for me (Me)

(Love, sweet love)

Oh, baby (Yay, yay)

Never kept my magic all to myself (All to myself)

So now I'm gon' give it to me (Give it to me)

When it's said and done (Give it to me)

I'm gonna show me some (Show me some)



Love, sweet love

I'm gon' give it to me, give me some of that

Love, sweet love

Said I'm gon' give it to me, see

Love, sweet love (Woo)

Yeah, I'm gon' give it to me, give me some of that

Love, sweet love (Love)

I'm gonna show me some (Oh, yeah)



Gonna show me love, gonna show me love

Gonna show me love, gonna show me (Oh, yeah)

Wanna feel the rush, not gon' keep it hush

Baby, I'm the one and the only (Only)

Nobody knows me like I know me (Na-na)

Don't need a man to hold me

I'm takin' over and no, I ain't askin' for help (Hey, yeah)



I been spendin' time on everybody else (Ho-ooh)

It's time I did it for me (Love, sweet love)

(Did it for me)

Oh, baby (Yeah, yeah)

Never kept my magic all to myself (All to myself)

So now I'm gon' give it to me

When it's said and done (When it's said and done)

I'm gonna show me some (I'ma show me love)



Love, sweet love (Hey)

Hey, I'm gonna give it to me, give me some of that

Love, sweet love

I'm gonna give it to me baby

Love, sweet love (Woo)

Love

Love, sweet love (Lo-lo-lo-lo-love)

Love

I'm gonna show me some



Love, sweet love

Give me some of that, give me, yeah

Love, sweet love

Uh, give me that, give me that love

Love, sweet love (Oh)

For me, yeah

Love, sweet love

I'm gonna show me some

