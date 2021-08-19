Little Mix Announce New Album On Ten Year Anniversary - Here's The Lowdown

19 August 2021, 11:15 | Updated: 19 August 2021, 11:31

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Little Mix revealed they have a brand new album on the way to mark their 10 year anniversary - here's your guide to their next project, from the release date to the tracklist.

Little Mix have a new album on the way and we couldn’t be more excited!

To celebrate their 10 year anniversary, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall shared the exciting news with fans on social media.

The ‘Sweet Melody’ hitmakers shared a montage clip of some of their biggest highlights over the years, from when they won the X Factor all the way up until their recent music videos.

This will mark the girls’ first album since Jesy Nelson left the band in December last year.

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

But what will the album be called? What songs will feature on the album and when will it be released?

Here are all the details you need to know about Little Mix’s new album…

Little Mix have announced their brand new album 'Between Us'
Little Mix have announced their brand new album 'Between Us'. Picture: Alamy

What is the name of Little Mix’s new album?

The girls announced the name of their upcoming album is ‘Between Us’.

In a tweet, the singers gave a glimpse into why they named their album ‘Between Us’ as they wrote: “We can't thank you enough for your support over the last ten years...

“This album is for each and every one of you who's listened to our music, bought an album or sung your heart out at our shows. We wouldn't be here releasing this album if it wasn't for you #10YearsOfLittleMix.”

Little Mix will drop 5 new songs on their new album
Little Mix will drop 5 new songs on their new album. Picture: @jadethirlwall/Instagram

Little Mix’s ‘Between Us’ album release date

The album is set to drop on November 12, 2021, so keep that date in your diaries!

Little Mix’s ‘Between Us’ album tracklist & features

Little Mix are yet to release the full tracklist for ‘Between Us’, however, they revealed that the album will be a combination of existing tracks as well as brand new ones, so get ready for some new music from the girls!

In the caption of their announcement, they wrote: “We are so excited about this album. It includes all our hits, as well as some brand new songs we can't wait for you to hear.”

They unveiled the first 18 tracks on the album, adding that there will be five brand new bops!

The confirmed songs on 'Between Us' are:

  1. 'Wings'
  2. 'DNA'
  3. 'Move'
  4. 'Salute'
  5. 'Black Magic'
  6. 'Secret Love Song Part 2'
  7. 'Hair' feat. Sean Paul
  8. 'Shout Out To My Ex'
  9. 'Touch'
  10. 'No More Sad Songs' feat. Machine Gun Kelly
  11. 'Power' feat. Stormzy
  12. 'Reggaeton Lento (Remix)' with CNCO
  13. 'Woman Like Me' feat. Nicki Minaj]
  14. 'Break Up Song'
  15. 'Sweet Melody'
  16. 'Confetti' feat. Saweetie
  17. 'Heartbreak Anthem' with Galantis & David Guetta
  18. 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' with Anne Marie

Will Jesy Nelson appear on Little Mix’s new album 'Between Us’?

Since the girls are set to include a lot of their biggest hits on the album, Jesy’s vocals will appear on ‘Between Us’ from their earlier music.

However, their new tracks will be songs that they’ve made as a trio from their new era.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Love Island's Liberty Poole hints at Jake Cornish split in first look clip

Love Island’s Liberty Breaks Down As She Admits Doubts Over Jake Relationship

Ed Sheeran has an album coming in 2021

Ed Sheeran’s 2021 Album ‘Equals’: Release Date, Tracklist And All The Updates

Matthew MacNabb responded to a fan's question about Faye Winter

Ex Love Islander Matthew MacNabb Reveals What Faye Winter Is Really Like IRL

Louis Tomlinson has been working on new music in the studio

Louis Tomlinson Returns To The Studio As Fans Gear Up For LT2

Love Island fans have been trying to work out why Liberty Poole was in tears

Love Island Fans Think They’ve Worked Out Why Liberty Poole Is Crying

Everything you need to know about RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3

RuPaul's Drag Race UK: All The Details From Air Date To Contestants

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him