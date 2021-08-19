Little Mix Announce New Album On Ten Year Anniversary - Here's The Lowdown

Little Mix revealed they have a brand new album on the way to mark their 10 year anniversary - here's your guide to their next project, from the release date to the tracklist.

Little Mix have a new album on the way and we couldn’t be more excited!

To celebrate their 10 year anniversary, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall shared the exciting news with fans on social media.

The ‘Sweet Melody’ hitmakers shared a montage clip of some of their biggest highlights over the years, from when they won the X Factor all the way up until their recent music videos.

This will mark the girls’ first album since Jesy Nelson left the band in December last year.

But what will the album be called? What songs will feature on the album and when will it be released?

Here are all the details you need to know about Little Mix’s new album…

Little Mix have announced their brand new album 'Between Us'. Picture: Alamy

What is the name of Little Mix’s new album?

The girls announced the name of their upcoming album is ‘Between Us’.

In a tweet, the singers gave a glimpse into why they named their album ‘Between Us’ as they wrote: “We can't thank you enough for your support over the last ten years...

“This album is for each and every one of you who's listened to our music, bought an album or sung your heart out at our shows. We wouldn't be here releasing this album if it wasn't for you #10YearsOfLittleMix.”

Little Mix will drop 5 new songs on their new album. Picture: @jadethirlwall/Instagram

Little Mix’s ‘Between Us’ album release date

The album is set to drop on November 12, 2021, so keep that date in your diaries!

Little Mix’s ‘Between Us’ album tracklist & features

Little Mix are yet to release the full tracklist for ‘Between Us’, however, they revealed that the album will be a combination of existing tracks as well as brand new ones, so get ready for some new music from the girls!

In the caption of their announcement, they wrote: “We are so excited about this album. It includes all our hits, as well as some brand new songs we can't wait for you to hear.”

They unveiled the first 18 tracks on the album, adding that there will be five brand new bops!

The confirmed songs on 'Between Us' are:

'Wings' 'DNA' 'Move' 'Salute' 'Black Magic' 'Secret Love Song Part 2' 'Hair' feat. Sean Paul 'Shout Out To My Ex' 'Touch' 'No More Sad Songs' feat. Machine Gun Kelly 'Power' feat. Stormzy 'Reggaeton Lento (Remix)' with CNCO 'Woman Like Me' feat. Nicki Minaj] 'Break Up Song' 'Sweet Melody' 'Confetti' feat. Saweetie 'Heartbreak Anthem' with Galantis & David Guetta 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' with Anne Marie

Will Jesy Nelson appear on Little Mix’s new album 'Between Us’?

Since the girls are set to include a lot of their biggest hits on the album, Jesy’s vocals will appear on ‘Between Us’ from their earlier music.

However, their new tracks will be songs that they’ve made as a trio from their new era.

