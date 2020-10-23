Little Mix ‘Sweet Melody’ Lyrics Unwrapped – Are They Taking Aim At Their Exes?

Little Mix have dropped another banger in the form of ‘Sweet Melody’ and the lyrics are stunningly savage.

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock reminded us all why they’re one of the fiercest bands in pop with their new song ‘Sweet Melody’.

After fans demanded another track like ’Salute’ and ‘Shout Out to My Ex’, Little Mix’s team sat up and listened.

‘Sweet Melody’ was co-written by Ariana Grande collaborator Tayla Parx and chart-topper MNEK, so naturally the lyrics are a creation you won’t forget any time soon.

Hours after the girls’ new song dropped fans began decoding the lyrics for ‘Sweet Melody’, so let’s take a closer look at what they might mean…

What do the lyrics to Little Mix’s ‘Sweet Melody’ mean?

The Little Mix ladies have fans decoding 'Sweet Melody'. Picture: Getty

Although Little Mix didn’t write ‘Sweet Melody’, fans reckon the lyrics are taking aim at some of the girls’ exes including Zayn Malik and Jed Elliot.

The clue is in the lyrics:

In a whole other life, there was this boy that I knew

He made me feel like a woman

We were young and silly fools

Anyway, he was in a band

Wrote love songs about me I wasn't crazy 'bout the word, but the melodies were sweet

Went something like

While Perrie famously dated – and was engaged to – One Direction star Zayn for four years, Jade was in a relationship with The Struts star Jed for three and a half years.

However, the lyrics could also apply to Jesy, who dated Rixton singer Jake Roche for over two years – they famously got engaged during an Ed Sheeran performance.

Little Mix's 'Sweet Melody' appears to take aim at the girls' exes. Picture: Twitter / Getty

Some of the ‘Sweet Melody’ lyrics also seem to hint at being cheated on:

He would lie, he would cheat, over syncopated beats

I was just his tiny dancer, he had control over my feet

That's when he came along, that's when I lost the groove

There was no song in the world

To sing along or make me move

Zayn stans can argue with themselves if some of the lyrics from sweet melody are about zayn when little mix didn't even write it — ♚ (@hauntedjade) October 22, 2020

Sweet melody by little mix the first verse I swear is referring to zayn 💀 — KatieMarieRose♡ ◟̽◞̽ ²⁸ (@katiexstylinson) October 23, 2020

Damn this new little mix album is gonna be fire. sweet melody is another banger. It also sounds like it’s about zayn again. Look at the lyrics. Fits pretty well if u ask me. — 𝘚𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘯𝘢 𝘮𝘦𝘵 𝘏𝘢𝘳𝘳𝘺 ¹ᴰ◟̽◞̽ (@DimpledDork_) October 23, 2020

While the girls will likely never reveal whether they were taking aim at anyone in particular with the new song, it hasn’t stopped fans speculating on Twitter.

Regardless, Mixers are obsessed with the track, with some disagreeing its about Zayn and pointing out “they broke up five years ago, move on.”

