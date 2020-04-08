Little Mix Families: Meet Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall & Leigh-Anne’s Siblings And Parents
8 April 2020, 15:21
Who are Little Mix’s families? How many brothers and sisters do they each have?
Little Mix have dropped five successful studio albums, won two BRIT Awards and will go down in the history books as one of the best selling girl groups of all time.
So it’s no surprise their families are super proud of them. But who are they?
Let’s take a look…
Who are Perrie Edwards’ family?
Perrie was raised by her mum, Deborah Duffy, and dad, Alexander Edwards, in the Whiteleas area of South Shields, Tyne and Wear.
She also has an older brother named Jonnie and a younger half-sister named Caitlin Edwards.
Can't even put into words how lucky I am to have this crazy ambitious, strong woman in my life! Id be lost without you mam. Even at 23 years of age I still call you for silly things like how to work a kettle or washing machine, or is this food still in date? You have that mammy power that I hope I get one day! You inspire me everyday and I can only hope I make you proud! Can't wait to see you in a few days! 3 month in America without you has been the worst! Expect me to be attached to your hip (that old hip of yours that can still bust a move) 💃🏼 KIDDING! I love you to the 🌙 and back mam! Happy Mother's Day! ❤️
Who are Jesy Nelson’s family?
Jesy’s mum is Janice White, who fans will recognise as she featured in her BBC ‘Odd One Out’ documentary.
Her dad is John Nelson and she has one older sister, named Jade, and two brothers, Joseph and Jonathan.
My Mum saw me at some of my lowest moments after winning X Factor. She was so nervous about me making my documentary #OddOneOut but she's seen me go on such a journey since filming it. She's a massive part of this film and I feel so incredibly lucky to have such an amazing mum. Watch it tonight at 9pm on @bbcone
Who are Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s family?
Leigh-Anne’s mum is Deborah Thornhill and her dad is John Pinnock.
She has two look-alike sisters, Sian-Louise and Sairah.
Sending virtual hugs to all of the incredible mummies all over the world... I won't be seeing my mum today for the first time ever on Mother's Day 😢 and I'm sure other people are in the same boat in this crazy time! So I want to send @dpinnock63 all the love I possibly have to give because you are so special, so loved and just a bloody brilliant mum really! 😍 Love you sooooo much 💕💕💕
Who is Jade Thirlwall’s family?
Jade often shares adorable snaps of her mum, Norma Badwi, on social media.
Her dad is James Thirlwall and she has one brother, named Karl.
I miss my mam living away from home anyways, but isn’t it weird when you’re told you can’t and know you can’t see someone you miss them even more? My mam has lupus making her high risk, meaning none of her loved ones can see her today. But that didn’t stop us having a wine together on FaceTime and me as usual asking for help with easy tasks in life like boiling potatoes 😂 One of the kindest things we can do for Mams and those who have cared for you all around the world this Mother’s Day is to comply with the rules we are being given. Protect them and stay indoors. Happy Mother’s Day @normathirlwallreal ♥️ love you ♥️
