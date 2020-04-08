Little Mix Families: Meet Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall & Leigh-Anne’s Siblings And Parents

Little Mix are very close to their families. Picture: PA

Who are Little Mix’s families? How many brothers and sisters do they each have?

Little Mix have dropped five successful studio albums, won two BRIT Awards and will go down in the history books as one of the best selling girl groups of all time.

So it’s no surprise their families are super proud of them. But who are they?

Let’s take a look…

Who are Perrie Edwards’ family?

Perrie was raised by her mum, Deborah Duffy, and dad, Alexander Edwards, in the Whiteleas area of South Shields, Tyne and Wear.

She also has an older brother named Jonnie and a younger half-sister named Caitlin Edwards.

Who are Jesy Nelson’s family?

Jesy’s mum is Janice White, who fans will recognise as she featured in her BBC ‘Odd One Out’ documentary.

Her dad is John Nelson and she has one older sister, named Jade, and two brothers, Joseph and Jonathan.

Who are Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s family?

Leigh-Anne’s mum is Deborah Thornhill and her dad is John Pinnock.

She has two look-alike sisters, Sian-Louise and Sairah.

Who is Jade Thirlwall’s family?

Jade often shares adorable snaps of her mum, Norma Badwi, on social media.

Her dad is James Thirlwall and she has one brother, named Karl.

