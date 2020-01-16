Little Mix Hint New Album Is Coming Soon After Fan Asks When The Girls Will Drop New Material

16 January 2020, 17:17 | Updated: 16 January 2020, 17:29

Little Mix hinted their new album is coming soon
Little Mix hinted their new album is coming soon. Picture: Getty

Little Mix have ignited fans’ excitement for their new album, appearing to confirm it’ll drop this year.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, and Jesy Nelson revealed last year they’d be working on new music soon, and it appears a new Little Mix album is in the works already.

When one Instagram follower commented ‘Is the new album coming soon?’ on a picture of Leigh-Anne looking sultry on the beach, the girls commented: “Maybe,” alongside an emoji with its tongue out – and, we don’t know about you, but we’re taking that as a confirmation.

Jade Thirlwall Says Anorexia Recovery Was Down To Little Mix ‘Saving’ Her

The legendary group have also just been announced as the headliners of GRLS Festival in São Paulo, Brazil.

Little Mix pretty much confirmed new music is on the way
Little Mix pretty much confirmed new music is on the way. Picture: Little Mix/Instagram

Fans are now hoping the pop stars will be bringing new music to the festival, after cancelling their 2019 visit of Australia and New Zealand to record new material.

“What if Little Mix release their new album before the GRLS festival and perform their new songs in Brazil? That would be good promo!” One excited fan tweeted.

Another quizzed: “Little Mix confirmed their performance in brazil but haven't they got new music coming out? So could we be getting a new song before their performance in brazil.”

One more eagle-eyed fan spotted: “Little Mix have officially removed their pinned tweet and bio from twitter and their bio from Instagram which means new music or an announcement is coming.”

In October, Little Mix cancelled their Australia and New Zealand tour dates, telling fans it was so they had more time to record new music.

They said: “We are really sad to announce that we have to cancel our upcoming Australian and New Zealand tour dates.”

“We are so sorry for disappointing our fans who were coming to the shows. This is not a decision we’ve taken lightly but we have to use this time to focus on recording new music.”

Fans were not happy about the decision at the time, but everyone’s excited once again for the prospect of new music.

