Little Mix ‘Break Up Song’: Who Is It About And When Is It Released?

24 March 2020, 12:57

Beep, beep, new era coming through!
Beep, beep, new era coming through! Picture: Little Mix

Little Mix have announced their new single ‘Break Up Song’ will drop on Friday 27th March.

Little Mix waved goodbye to their ‘LM5’ era earlier this month to make way for their brand new one which will arrive in the form of their sixth studio album.

‘Break Up Song’ is the lead track from the record and we couldn’t be more excited.

The Search singers announced their new single was on the way in an Instagram post.

It read: “BREAK UP SONG FRIDAY 27.03.2020. Head to the link in our bio and you might get a little surprise…”

Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall also shared a clip which appears to be from the music video and we’re getting some serious 80s vibes from it.

View this post on Instagram

NEW ERA ⚡️ LOADING

A post shared by Little Mix (@littlemix) on

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming track…

Who is ‘Break Up Song’ about?

It’s unclear who the song is specifically about yet. Jade Thirwall is the only member of the group to have recently gone through a break-up (the others are loved-up in relationships) so she may have inspired it. But who knows?

When is ‘Break Up Song’ released?

The song will drop on Friday 27th March and is available to pre-save now.

Who wrote ‘Break Up Song’?

The track was penned by Jade Thirlwall, Perry Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Kamille, Frank Nobel and Lunus Nordstrom.

When is the ‘Break Up Song’ music video released?

It looks like the video will drop on the same day as the single, so this coming Friday. The teaser clip didn’t give much away but there is definitely an 80s theme. Pretty sure Leigh-Anne is sporting a mullet, and we’re here for it!

What have Jesy, Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jade said about ‘Break Up Song’?

The girls are clearly very excited for the new single to drop and have been promoting it on their individual Instagram accounts.

Perrie wrote: “I. Can’t. F*****g. Wait. For. This. To. Come Out! I dance around and feel happy to it everyday and all I think is ‘f**k, I can’t wait for our fans to hear this one’.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Music News

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall confirmed the group are going strong

Little Mix Reveal Band Would Split Instead Of Going Solo: “If One Of Us Left, That Would Be It!”
Jade is missing her mum.

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Shares Adorable Post About Missing Her Mum Amid Coronavirus And Makes Totally Relatable Confession
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are quarantining in luxury

Perrie Edwards And Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Share Glimpse Inside Their Home As They Quarantine Together

Features

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards & Boyfriend Alex Oxlade Chamberlain Relationship Timeline
Little Mix reflected on their LM5 moments

Little Mix: 5 Best LM5 Memories As We Say Bye To The Iconic Era

Hot On Capital

You can now learn Korean online with BTS

BTS's Korean Language Series Launches During Lockdown For Free!
The Body Coach is married with two kids.

Who Is Joe Wicks? Everything We Know About ‘P.E With Joe’ Body Coach From His Instagram To His Wife

Features

Love Island's summer series is still going ahead

Love Island 2020 Coronavirus: Summer Series ‘Will Go Ahead’ Despite Pandemic

TV & Film

Taylor, Kim, Khloe, Kanye and Chloe

Taylor Swift Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: A Complete Timeline From VMAs To 'Leaked' Phone Call

News

'Tiger King' is on Netflix now.

What Is 'Tiger King' About? 5 Important Things You Need To Know Before Watching The New Netflix Hit

TV & Film

Boris Johnson announced a UK lockdown

Coronavirus: How Long Is The UK Lockdown For?

Coronavirus