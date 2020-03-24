Little Mix ‘Break Up Song’: Who Is It About And When Is It Released?

Beep, beep, new era coming through! Picture: Little Mix

Little Mix have announced their new single ‘Break Up Song’ will drop on Friday 27th March.

Little Mix waved goodbye to their ‘LM5’ era earlier this month to make way for their brand new one which will arrive in the form of their sixth studio album.

‘Break Up Song’ is the lead track from the record and we couldn’t be more excited.

The Search singers announced their new single was on the way in an Instagram post.

It read: “BREAK UP SONG FRIDAY 27.03.2020. Head to the link in our bio and you might get a little surprise…”

Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall also shared a clip which appears to be from the music video and we’re getting some serious 80s vibes from it.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming track…

Who is ‘Break Up Song’ about?

It’s unclear who the song is specifically about yet. Jade Thirwall is the only member of the group to have recently gone through a break-up (the others are loved-up in relationships) so she may have inspired it. But who knows?

When is ‘Break Up Song’ released?

The song will drop on Friday 27th March and is available to pre-save now.

Who wrote ‘Break Up Song’?

The track was penned by Jade Thirlwall, Perry Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Kamille, Frank Nobel and Lunus Nordstrom.

When is the ‘Break Up Song’ music video released?

It looks like the video will drop on the same day as the single, so this coming Friday. The teaser clip didn’t give much away but there is definitely an 80s theme. Pretty sure Leigh-Anne is sporting a mullet, and we’re here for it!

What have Jesy, Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jade said about ‘Break Up Song’?

The girls are clearly very excited for the new single to drop and have been promoting it on their individual Instagram accounts.

Perrie wrote: “I. Can’t. F*****g. Wait. For. This. To. Come Out! I dance around and feel happy to it everyday and all I think is ‘f**k, I can’t wait for our fans to hear this one’.

