Jade Thirlwall And Jed Elliott Split: Little Mix Singer And The Struts Rock Star Break Up After Three Years

Jade Thirlwall and Jed Elliott have split up. Picture: Getty

Jade Thirlwall and Jed Elliott have split over their “hectic work schedules”.

Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall and The Struts musician Jed Elliott have split up after three years together, with their clashing work schedules said to be at the reason behind it.

Jade Thirlwall And Jed Elliot Split: Little Mix Singer’s Relationship Timeline With The Struts Singer

The 26-year-old pop star – who will star as a guest judge on Ru Paul's Drag Race UK – and the 28-year-old rocker began dating in 2016, but have decided to end their relationship due to hectic schedules.

Jade Thirlwall shared a post in May about missing her boyfriend's birthday. Picture: Jade Thirlwall/Instagram

A source told MailOnline: “Jade and Jed have decided to end the relationship. There is honestly no big drama, it has just sadly run its course.”

The insider continued: “They spent so much time apart as Jed is on tour constantly in the USA with his band The Struts. And obviously Jade is super busy with Little Mix promo – and about to start a massive LM5 tour.”

Jed is in the midst of a tour of the States, Japan and Australia and won’t be back in the UK until October, but by this point Jade will be kicking off her LM5 tour in Europe before heading to Australia in December.

Jade’s last Instagram post with her boyfriend was 15th May, where she wrote about not seeing her beau on his birthday.

Alongside three photos of them dressed up in what looks like a hotel corridor, Jade captioned the snap: “Not ever seeing your boyfriend on his birthday kinda sucks. 4 birthdays in and still managing a long distance relationship is kinda amazing. i love you @jedstruts happy birthday pet [sic].”

Meanwhile, Jed’s last post with Jade was on 2nd June when he shared a snap of them walking hand in hand.

The couple were together for over three years, after Jade said she “had to chase him for a few months” after they first met.

