Perrie Edward's son Axel reveals his adorable Geordie accent in new video

Perrie's son Axel has developed a Geordie accent, and it's adorable. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's son Axel has the cutest Geordie accent ever!

Former Little Mix star Perrie Edwards welcomed her son Axel in August 2021 with her now-fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

2021 also marked the year that Perrie, Jade and Leigh-Anne went on a hiatus from Little Mix to embark on motherhood (for Perrie and Leigh), and their solo careers.

Since Perrie gave birth to her son, we've all been very obsessed with just how cute he is! The now-three year old stole our hearts when he and his mum dressed as the chef and rat from Disney's Ratatouille for Halloween last year.

And this year the cuteness overload was real. Axel was dressed up as Bruno Mars with Perrie as Lady Gaga as part of a Bruno and Gaga duo for their single 'Die With A Smile'.

As if we could be anymore obsessed, Axel has proved himself to be a Disney musical whizz, and revealed his adorable Geordie accent, in a new video shared by Perrie.

Perrie as Lady Gaga, Axel as Bruno Mars. Picture: Instagram

In a TikTok captioned, 'We love the Disney soundtrack! I'm raising him right', Perrie quizzed Axel on songs from Disney musicals and he scored with 100% accuracy.

As Perrie played songs like Frozen's 'Love Is An Open Door' and Encanto's 'We Don't Talk About Bruno', Axel was expertly quick at shouting out the answers.

Especially, when he said "Encanto" and "Little Mermaid" his Geordie accent was clear to hear. 'Forget About Us' singer Perrie has a strong Geordie accent after being raised in South Shields in Newcastle upon Tyne like her former bandmate Jade.

Fans have been loosing it over how cute he sounds in the video. One commented: "The little Geordie twang in his accent I can't cope!!!!"

Another said: "HIS GEORDIE ACCENT I CANTTTT HES SO ADORABLE."

Perrie Edwards tests her son on all the Disney songs

Perrie has spoken a lot about how hard it is to see her fiancé Alex, who's from Portsmouth, now that he is playing football in Turkey, so it's no wonder Axel has picked up his mum's accent.

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show, Perrie opened up about how she and Alex have never actually lived together during their 8 year relationship.

She said: "I can’t lie, it is hard. When he was playing for Liverpool and based in Manchester, it was so easy to do the back and forth, but Turkey is a little bit further and he doesn’t get a lot of time off.

"I’m trying to launch a solo career whilst having a two year old, so it is a lot to juggle. But we make it work for the ones we love, don’t we?"

