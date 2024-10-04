Perrie explains surprising meaning behind 'You Go Your Way' lyrics

4 October 2024

Perrie revealed real meaning behind her 'You Go Your Way' lyrics
Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Perrie has revealed the real meaning behind her 'You Go Your Way' lyrics - and it's not heartbreak!

2024 is Perrie's year! Dropping pop banger after banger, the start of the former Little Mix star's solo career has been mesmerising.

Following the release of 'Forget About Us' and 'Tears', Perrie released 'You Go Your Way' on October 4th, which not only has an incredibly catchy hook, it delivers some of the cleanest, hypnotic vocals we've ever heard.

She didn't just put out one version of 'You Go Your Way', the star treated fans to a karaoke version, an acapella version, an instrumental and an extended version - every version as enchanting as the other.

The hook of the song, 'you go your way, I'll go mine, okay', sounds like it could be heartbreak anthem but Perrie has revealed it is anything but that. Here's what she's said...

What is Perrie's 'You Go Your Way' about?

Perrie is teasing her debut solo album
Picture: Getty

Who is Perrie's 'You Go Your Way' about?

Perrie's third solo single 'You Go Your Way' is inspired by a conversation she had with her fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at the start of their relationship.

Talking to our sister station Heart, Perrie said: "It was one of the happiest times of my life. You know when you meet someone and you just instantly connect? And you're like, 'it's the one, it's the one!'

"Then Little Mix were going on tour with Ariana Grande for like two and a half months and I was thinking 'this is a lot to put on somebody' and I didn't want to put it to him and be like, 'are you going to wait for me?'

"He was busy with Arsenal... [so] when we first got together I just thought I'm not going to the put the pressure on him, if you don't want to wait for me I appreciate that and if we're meant to be together we're going to happen anyways," she explained.

Alex and Perrie revealed their relationship to the public in 2017
Picture: Alamy

Remembering that early conversation she had with Alex she went on: "So I was like, 'you go your way, I'll go mine and we'll just see where life takes us'. Alex was like: 'Urgh! Absolutely not you're my girlfriend.'"

In the song Perrie sings, I know we'll be laughin' / When we look back in five years time, a reference to how five years after they met in 2016, she and Alex not only welcomed their first child Axel, they got engaged.

Who wrote Perrie's 'You Go Your Way' lyrics?

For her third single, Perrie teamed up with Alfie Russel and Henry Counsell to write the lyrics of 'You Go Your Way'. Henry also produced the song alongside Joy Anonymous.

Perrie's 'You Go Your Way' music video:

Perrie - You Go Your Way (Official Video)

In the music video for Perrie's 'Your Go Your Way', which was filmed at the famous bikers cafe 'Ace Cafe' in North West London, we see Perrie play out the conversation she had with Alex (explained above).

At the start Perrie and a Alex look-a-like go their separate ways as she sings the hook, but by the end of the video they come back together and he is seen with his arm around Perrie's shoulder.

Mirroring the love felt at the end of the video, two of the dancers kiss and Perrie makes a heart gesture with her hands.

Perrie in the 'You Go Your Way' music video
Picture: Vevo

Perrie's 'You Go Your Way' lyrics:

[Intro]

You go your way, I'll go mine

Okay, okay, okay

[Verse 1]

Driving back home, and we both know

There's been a little space between us

Hey, please, can you say something first?

I don't know, maybe something like

[Chorus]

You go your way, I'll go mine

Okay, okay, okay

We'll be okay

You go your way, I'll go mine

Okay, okay, okay

[Verse 2]

You turn to face me and try to speak

But all that comes out is a little joke about me

Right then I know we'll be laughin', ha

When we look back in five years time

[Chorus]

You go your way, I'll go mine

Okay, okay, okay

Shit, I'm scared about it

You go your way, I'll go mine

Okay, okay, okay

[Post-Chorus]

I'm finding my way, yeah, baby

Go on, go on, go on

Go on and get over me

I find it hard to say, yeah, baby (Ooh)

Go on, go on, go on

Go ahеad and get over me

[Verse 3]

Hеy, my love

Do you really think we'll meet again?

'Cause I'm so scared

That if I don't stop this car right now

We'll get home and I'll have to say

[Chorus]

You go your way, I'll go mine

Okay, okay, okay

I'm not okay

You go your way, I'll go mine

Okay, okay, okay

[Post-Chorus]

I'm finding my way, yeah, baby (Ooh)

Go on, go on, go on

Go on and get over me

I find it hard to say, yeah, baby (Say, ooh)

Go on, just go on, go on

Go ahead and get over me (Ooh)

[Bridge]

Go ahead and get over me, hey

'Cause I'll be smiling

When we look back in five years time

[Chorus]

You go your way, I'll go mine

Okay, okay, okay (Ooh)

You go your way, I'll go mine

Okay, okay, okay (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

You go your way, I'll go mine (You go your way and I'll go mine)

Okay, okay, okay (We'll be okay, ooh)

You go your way, I'll go mine (You go your way and I'll go mine)

Okay, okay, okay (We'll be okay)

