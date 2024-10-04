Exclusive

Perrie reveals her fourth single will include 'more than one' collaborator

Perrie has shared some secrets about her upcoming album. Picture: Global

By Abbie Reynolds

Following her third solo single 'You Go Your Way' Perrie has confirmed that her next song is going to have 'more than one' collab.

After Little Mix's hiatus in 2021 we have been living for Perrie, Jade and Leigh-Anne's solo careers. Following Leigh-Anne, Perrie dived into solo music with her debut 'Forget About Us'.

She went on to leak her second single 'Tears' at Capital's Summertime Ball and now she's dropped 'You Go Your Way', which we're obsessed with.

As a long standing friend of Capital the breakfast team felt they needed to acknowledge all the good Perrie has done in her career, so she was invited into Capital HQ for a 'Popstar Appraisal'.

During her chat with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby, Perrie revealed - despite going solo - she's been working on her team work skills as she's got more than one collaborator on her fourth single.

Perrie joined Capital's Breakfast for a 'pop star appraisal'. Picture: Global

"There is a collab in the works, but I can't say too much. So it won't be for 'You Go Your Way' it'll be for the one after but there's conversations, and it's definitely team building, because there's more than one," she mischievously revealed.

Perrie also confirmed that her upcoming album, which we are impatiently awaiting, has a lot of songs because "the more the merrier".

She added: "The album is complete. The album has a name. The album has a lot of songs on it, because more the merrier [and] there will be a deluxe edition."

Currently there is not confirmed release date for Perrie's fourth single or her album.

Perrie and her dancers at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Global

