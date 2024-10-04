Perrie has confirmed her debut solo album will have a deluxe edition
4 October 2024, 08:21 | Updated: 4 October 2024, 08:55
Perrie told us she has a lot of music coming because the "more the merrier".
After launching her solo career with 'Forget About Us', Little Mix star Perrie Edwards has had us so excited to see what she does next.
On October 4th Perrie dropped her third single 'You Go Your Way' and when she came into Capital for the release of her second single 'Tears' she told us her third single was super "catchy" - and she did not lie.
While we'll be singing "you go your way, I'll go my way, okay, okay, okay" for the foreseeable, we will soon have a new fave in our heads as Perrie told Capital she has a fourth single coming that will feature "more than one" collaborator.
Of course Perrie's singles are all leading up to one thing... her debut solo album. During a chat with Capital Breakfast's Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby. Perrie divulged some unheard of album news.
When asked to share details about her upcoming album by Chris, she said: "The album is complete. The album has a name. The album has a lot of songs on it, because more the merrier, [and] there will be a deluxe edition."
The more Perrie songs the merrier indeed! Currently there is no release date for her album and she hasn't revealed the title yet.
However, there is speculation that her album could be called 'Lala room' after that was seen written on the door in the 'Tears' music video. Earlier in the year, Perrie told Capital that her son Axel calls her recording studio the 'la la room'.
Perrie's Popstar Appraisal
