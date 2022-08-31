Perrie Edwards’ Baby Axel Looks So Grown Up And We Can’t Cope

31 August 2022, 17:04

Perrie Edwards' son Axel just turned one
Perrie Edwards' son Axel just turned one. Picture: @perrieedwards/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Perrie Edwards’ son Axel just marked his first birthday and we can’t deal with how fast he’s growing!

Perrie Edwards shared exactly what she needed to warm everyone’s hearts after posting the most adorable snap of her one-year-old son, Axel.

The Little Mix star’s bubba only turned one a few days ago, and he’s already leaping into becoming a toddler.

In a snap shared by the ‘Confetti’ songstress, Axel looks more grown up than ever, and it’s safe to say his internet aunties are still in awe.

Perrie Edwards' son Axel looks so grown up
Perrie Edwards' son Axel looks so grown up. Picture: @perrieedwards/Instagram
Perrie Edwards' baby boy just turned one
Perrie Edwards' baby boy just turned one. Picture: @perrieedwards/Instagram

Perrie took to her Instagram Stories to showcase a gorgeous gym wear set she was wearing by her fashion brand Disora, and her son made sure to be the star of the show.

As Perrie walked up the stairs, Axel was having fun in his Batman baby walker, looking eager to follow his mama.

This comes just days after the fiancé of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain shared the most stunning snaps of her baby boy to celebrate his first birthday.

Fans can't get over how quickly baby Axel is growing up
Fans can't get over how quickly baby Axel is growing up. Picture: @perrieedwards/Instagram

She even shared a video montage of Axel’s first year, which Perrie’s bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall were gushing over in the comments.

Axel marked his birthday just a short few days after Leigh-Anne’s twins celebrated their first birthday, as the Little Mix stars gave birth days apart last summer.

It’s fair to say everyone is living for the mini Mixers' content!

