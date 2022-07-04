Perrie Edwards Clothing Line: Everything You Need To Know About Disora

Perrie Edwards is super passionate about her brand Disora. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Little Mix are on a break and Perrie is busy taking over the fashion world - so what is Disora? Here's the fun facts including why it's called that and how much money it's making.

Perrie Edwards is one third of Little Mix, a mum to baby Axel and now planning her wedding to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - so how she has time to crack the fashion world with Disora, we do not know.

Currently promoting a new drop from the luxury brand, the singer, 28, famous for hits including Shout Out To My Ex and Black Magic, is super excited with how things are going with her solo venture.

Perrie said on Instagram: "So overwhelmed by the reaction of the new Disora drop! I'm so so happy you're all loving it! I'm a very happy girl that you're all happy."

So what exactly do we need to know about the Disora clothing line? How much are the products? And why is it called that? Here's the latest info on Perrie's passion project:

Perrie Edwards launched Disora following Little Mix's breal. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

What is Perrie Edwards' clothing line?

As Little Mix announced their hiatus, Perrie confirmed her next big thing was Disora.

Years in the making, Disora is a luxury fashion range, with the slogan 'Luxury Fashion, Delivered Globally'.

The pieces in the collection are very exclusive, where the first drop had zero restocks. Luckily, she's been a bit more generous with recent additions.

Why is it called Disora?

At the time of launching, Perrie took to Instagram to explain the cool name was a merging of two words that best explained her brand- "disoriented ora".

What's in Perrie Edwards' clothing line and how much does it cost?

A collection of statement, wardrobe necessities, Perrie's line includes gym wear, hoodies, sports bras, cropped sweaters, leather jackets and more.

So far, capsules from her range have included 'neutrals' and the latest one, 'seamless'.

Price wise things are a real mix with pieces starting from £25 upwards. Some of the most expensive items include hoodies at around £120.

Where is Disora available?

Currently a website only, with items being dispatched globally so no one has to miss out.

How much is Disora worth?

As a new business, there's no reported figure on how much Perrie's clothing line is worth just yet.

However, we're sure it's going to be a very lucrative project for her as there are rumours of jewellery and cosmetics being added to Disora very soon!

