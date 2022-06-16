Leigh-Anne Pinnock Teases Solo Career Away From Little Mix In Adorable Photo With Twin Babies

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been working hard on her solo career just weeks after Little Mix's hiatus. Picture: @leighannepinnock/Instagram

By Capital FM

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is hard at work with new music just weeks after Little Mix’s final performance as a band.

Little Mix’s hiatus is officially underway but the girls are still busy as ever - and Leigh-Anne Pinnock just showed a glimpse into her new solo career.

The songstress wasted no time in cracking on with some new music as shared the most adorable picture of her waving her twin babies goodbye as she left to go to the studio.

Her twins, who Leigh-Anne welcomed last August with her fiancé Andre Gray, looked all grown up as they waved off their mama, and we can’t get over it!

Leigh-Anne shared the snap of her bubbas alongside another few photos of her studio session, and fans are definitely keen to see what she’s been working on.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock waved off her kids as she headed to work. Picture: @leighannepinnock/Instagram

Her fellow bandmates even supported her, with Perrie Edwards commenting: “I can’t wait. I can’t wait. I can’t wait!”

Singer-songwriter Kamille, who has written an array of tracks with Little Mix, also commented with a very supportive, “Yasss,” alongside some heart emojis.

It’s not known what kind of route Leigh-Anne will be going down with her new music, but it was previously reported that she signed a huge deal with Warner Records.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is working on new music for her solo career. Picture: @leighannepinnock/Instagram

Leigh-Anne Pinnock shared insight into her mama duties. Picture: @leighannepinnock/Instagram

A source told this tabloid at the time: “A number of labels were keen to bag Leigh-Anne but Warner seemed the best fit.

“She’s already been in the studio working on tracks for months."

Jade Thirlwall and Perrie have also been pictured in the studio in recent months, so fans are ready to support whatever the girls do as they embark on their solo careers!

