Little Mix Solo Projects: Everything Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards & Jesy Nelson Have Lined Up For 2021

Little Mix have a string of exciting solo projects lined up for 2021. Picture: PA images

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have loads of exciting solo projects lined up for 2021…

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson have had a hugely successful year as a band thanks to the launch of their very own BBC talent show, Little Mix: The Search and the release of their sixth studio album, ‘Confetti’.

But what have the ‘Sweet Melody’ singers individually got planned as for 2021? Here’s a look at all of the exciting solo projects they have lined up…

Leigh-Anne has filmed a documentary for BBC about racism. Picture: instagram

Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Leigh-Anne will front her first documentary, titled Leigh-Anne: Colourism & Race, which she began filming earlier this year.

Opening up about why she decided to make it, she said: "Conversations surrounding racism and colourism are something I constantly have with my boyfriend and family.

"Systemic racism is complex; through making this documentary I want to learn how I can best lend my voice to the debate so that the young people who look up to me won't have to face what me and my generation have had to."

Perrie Edwards

Perrie currently has a shoe line with Italian show brand Superga and we’re hoping she’ll shoot a brand new campaign for 2021 with more stunning photographs.

Jade Thirlwall could potentially end up presenting. Picture: Instagram

Jade Thirlwall

Jade is reportedly being lined up for a string of presenting jobs after impressing BBC show bosses with her hosting skills on Little Mix: The Search.

We’re also hoping she’ll drop another series of Served! With Jade Thirllwall and that we’ll get to see her reappear on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Jesy Nelson is taking an 'extended break' from the band and the spotlight. Picture: instagram

Jesy Nelson

Jesy recently announced in a statement that she is currently taking an ‘extended break’ from the band for ‘medical reasons’ and it looks like she’s also taking a break from social media as she hasn’t posted since Halloween.

We’re sure she has lots of exciting things to look forward to in 2021 but we’ll wait for her to let us know when she is good and ready. (And we’ll be there ready to Stan it all no matter what!)

