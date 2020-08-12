Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Documentary: When Is Colourism And Race On TV And What Is It About?

12 August 2020, 17:28 | Updated: 12 August 2020, 17:30

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is fronting a new documentary on racism in society
Leigh-Anne Pinnock is fronting a new documentary on racism in society. Picture: PA / Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is fronting a documentary titled Leigh-Anne: Colourism And Race.

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock is using her platform to bring discussions of racial injustice within society to a wider audience, with a documentary called Leigh-Anne: Colourism and Race.

WATCH: Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock Left 'Distraught' By Racism Aged 9 At School

Leigh-Anne was seen filming for the documentary at the Black Lives Matter protests in London in June and the new programme has finally been confirmed.

What is Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s documentary Colourism & Race about?

Leigh-Anne’s documentary will detail the Little Mix singer’s own experiences of racism, as well as her family and fiance Andre Gray's, in bringing such discussions “to a wider audience”.

Confirming the documentary she explained: “Conversations surrounding racism and colourism are something I constantly have with my boyfriend and family.

"Systemic racism is complex; through making this documentary I want to learn how I can best lend my voice to the debate so that the young people who look up to me won't have to face what me and my generation have had to."

The 28-year-old is making the documentary "because I have always been passionate about rights for black people”.

She added that she wants to "stand up for my black and brown community".

When will Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s documentary be on TV?

Leigh-Anne is yet to confirm a date for which her new documentary will be on TV, but we do know it will be on BBC Three – the channel bandmate Jesy Nelson worked with last year for her honest documentary about the extent of trolling on social media.

'Holiday' singer Leigh-Anne has always been vocal her experiences with racism and hopes the documentary is "eye-opening" to those who may not be aware of issues like colourism.

Is there a trailer for Colourism And Race?

There isn't yet a trailer for Leigh-Anne's documentary, but as soon as it's released we'll have it here.

Keep your eyes peeled on this page for more updates on Leigh-Anne: Colourism & Race.

