Pregnant Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Baby Details From Due Date To Baby Names

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is pregnant with her first baby. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

By Capital FM

It’s the most magical time for pregnant Leigh-Anne Pinnock and her fiancé Andre Gray, but what is the Little Mix singer’s due date?

Leigh-Anne Pinnock announced she’s pregnant with a gorgeous photo shoot with boyfriend Andre Gray, who she got engaged to a whole year ago!

The Little Mix singer and her footballer boyfriend Andre have always been dubbed the first to get married and have kids by Leigh-Anne’s bandmates and now the vision is coming true!

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Baby Journey With Sister Sairah As They Announce Pregnancies Weeks Apart

We’re taking a look at Leigh-Anne’s baby details, from the photos of her gorgeous bump to the potential due date of the first Little Mix baby…

Leigh-Anne Pinnock due date

Leigh-Anne’s due date is obviously going to stay between the parents-to-be but given she announced her pregnancy on Instagram at the start of May it’s likely she’s past the three-month mark.

This could see Leigh-Anne give birth around September/October 2021.

Of course, our calculations could be way off but Leigh-Anne is yet to spill any more details on her tot – understandably!

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray have been together since 2016. Picture: Getty

Is Leigh-Anne Pinnock having a baby boy or girl?

It’s not known whether Leigh-Anne is pregnant with a boy or girl, but she may not choose to share this with fans just yet if it’s something she has found out.

Leigh-Anne and Andre might not even want to find out if they’re having a son or daughter, as long as they welcome a healthy baby!

What have Leigh-Anne and Andre said about baby names?

According to Leigh-Anne’s Little Mix’s bandmates, they were always rooting for her to be the first to have a baby and get married so we wouldn’t be surprised if the ‘Confetti’ singer had her baby names picked out already.

We’ll keep this page updated with any baby news Leigh-Anne shares – so exciting!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital