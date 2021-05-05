On Air Now
5 May 2021, 14:44
It’s the most magical time for pregnant Leigh-Anne Pinnock and her fiancé Andre Gray, but what is the Little Mix singer’s due date?
Leigh-Anne Pinnock announced she’s pregnant with a gorgeous photo shoot with boyfriend Andre Gray, who she got engaged to a whole year ago!
The Little Mix singer and her footballer boyfriend Andre have always been dubbed the first to get married and have kids by Leigh-Anne’s bandmates and now the vision is coming true!
Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Baby Journey With Sister Sairah As They Announce Pregnancies Weeks Apart
We’re taking a look at Leigh-Anne’s baby details, from the photos of her gorgeous bump to the potential due date of the first Little Mix baby…
Leigh-Anne’s due date is obviously going to stay between the parents-to-be but given she announced her pregnancy on Instagram at the start of May it’s likely she’s past the three-month mark.
This could see Leigh-Anne give birth around September/October 2021.
Of course, our calculations could be way off but Leigh-Anne is yet to spill any more details on her tot – understandably!
It’s not known whether Leigh-Anne is pregnant with a boy or girl, but she may not choose to share this with fans just yet if it’s something she has found out.
Leigh-Anne and Andre might not even want to find out if they’re having a son or daughter, as long as they welcome a healthy baby!
According to Leigh-Anne’s Little Mix’s bandmates, they were always rooting for her to be the first to have a baby and get married so we wouldn’t be surprised if the ‘Confetti’ singer had her baby names picked out already.
We’ll keep this page updated with any baby news Leigh-Anne shares – so exciting!
