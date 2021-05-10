Perrie Edwards Pregnant: All The Baby Details From Due Date To Baby Names

Perrie Edwards is pregnant with her first baby. Picture: Getty/@perrieedwards/Instagram

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain announced they’re expecting their first baby together - but is the Little Mix star having a boy or girl and when’s Perrie’s due date? Here are all of her pregnancy details.

Perrie Edwards announced she’s pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and shared the most magical photo shoot pictures to reveal her baby bump!

Just days after her bandmate Leigh-Anne announced she’s also expecting her first child with fiancé Andre Gray, Perrie took to Instagram to share the good news, with fans sharing their excitement for two Little Mix babies.

But when is Perrie’s due date and have she and Alex discussed baby names yet?

Here’s a look at Perrie’s baby details…

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are expecting their first baby together. Picture: @perrieedwards/Instagram

Perrie Edwards' due date

Perrie hasn’t told fans of her due date, understandably, as it’s likely to stay between her and her beau.

Since she made her pregnancy announcement in May, it’s likely she’s past the three-month mark, which means she could be looking at a due date around October/November 2021.

However, we could be off by a few months as we don’t know just how far along Perrie is!

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards is pregnant with her first baby. Picture: @perrieedwards/Instagram

Is Perrie Edwards having a baby boy or girl?

Perrie and Alex have dropped no hints about whether or not they’re having a baby boy or girl, however, she may share it with fans in the coming months - as long as they welcome a healthy baby, that’s the most important thing!

Sharing how excited she is, Perrie wrote on Instagram: “So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate. Me + Him = You. We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!”

Perrie Edwards is pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Picture: @perrieedwards/Instagram

Have Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain discussed baby names?

Perrie and Alex are yet to share their favourite baby names so we’re not sure what they have in mind!

They’ve already nicknamed their child “baby Ox”, as mentioned in Perrie’s pregnancy announcement - 'Ox' is a nickname often given to Alex in his football career at Liverpool FC.

