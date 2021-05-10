Perrie Edwards Pregnant With First Baby With Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

10 May 2021, 12:16 | Updated: 10 May 2021, 12:30

Perrie Edwards is pregnant with her first baby
Perrie Edwards is pregnant with her first baby. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram
Perrie Edwards is the second Little Mix singer to announce she’s pregnant!

Days after Little Mix bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock announced she’s expecting, Perrie Edwards, 27, has announced she too is pregnant.

Perrie and boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, also 27, are expecting their first child together, four years after they started dating.

Inside Jade Thirlwall And Boyfriend Jordan Stephens' Relationship

Announcing the news on Instagram alongside some adorable black and white photos, Perrie wrote: “So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate. Me + Him = You. We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!”

In the pictures, Alex holds a beaming Perrie’s blossoming baby bump as they grin for the camera.

Bandmate Jade Thirlwall was among the first to comment, congratulating her bestie: “Beaming for you both. I’m the luckiest auntie in the world! Love youuuuu x”

It comes less than a week after bandmate Leigh-Anne announced her pregnancy with boyfriend Andre Gray.

Perrie and Alex have been together since November 2016.

Perrie Edwards is pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Perrie Edwards is pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain started dating in 2016
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain started dating in 2016. Picture: Getty

They moved in together in January 2018 and from then on have been at the centre of engagement rumours, with Alex fuelling the speculation at the BRITs in 2019 after he winked at a reporter who asked whether he'd soon get down on one knee.

The couple don't often make joint appearances on each other's Instagram accounts, but their rare posts always rack up millions of likes.

