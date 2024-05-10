Post Malone Explains Emotional Reason Behind His Weight Loss

10 May 2024, 11:32

Post Malone Explains Emotional Reason Behind His Weight Loss
Post Malone Explains Emotional Reason Behind His Weight Loss. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp, Spotify
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Post Malone has shut down rumours that he does drugs and revealed how he lost 60 pounds.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Post Malone has opened up about his weight loss and how it all began with him wanting to be healthier now that he's a dad.

Fans of Post Malone will already know that the artist has gone through a lot of life changes in recent years. In May 2022, the 28-year-old revealed that his longterm girlfriend was pregnant with their first child. The following month, he confirmed that he is now engaged and he and his fiancée are parents to a baby girl. Post is currently keeping their identities private.

Now, Post has discussed how he lost almost 60 pounds on a podcast with Joe Rogan and what he cut from his diet to do it.

Post Malone shares old video without his face tattoos

Discussing his weight loss with Joe Rogan, Post said: "I was like 240. Now, I'm like 185." He then explained that he stopped drinking soda and the weight started to fall off of him. Post explained: "Soda is so bad. It’s so good but so bad. [But if] I've had a great show, and you know what, I’m feeling a little bit naughty. I’m gonna have myself a Coke on ice."

When Post originally started losing weight, fans started worrying about his health. In April, he took to Instagram to reassure his fans. He said: "I wanted to say that I’m not doing drugs. I’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and, I’d suppose, performance on stage. I’m having a lot of fun performing and have never felt healthier."

Post wrote that he changed his habits for the sake of his daughter: "I guess dad life kicked in and I decided to kick soda, and start eating better so I can be around for a long time for this little angel."

Post also said that he intends to give up smoking and alcohol. He added: "Next up is smokes and brews, but i like to consider myself a patient man… lol!"

When Post originally told TMZ that he was becoming a father, he said: "I'm excited for this next chapter in my life. I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad... Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

WATCH: Nicholas Galitzine Paints The Idea Of You's Hayes Campbell

Nicholas Galitzine Paints A Portrait While Answering Chaotic Questions | The Idea of You

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

All of Taylor Swift's tour outfits

Every Single Outfit Taylor Swift Wears On The Eras Tour

Features

All The Travis Kelce References In Taylor Swift's 'So High School' Eras Tour Performance

All The Travis Kelce References In Taylor Swift's 'So High School' Eras Tour Performance

Taylor has combined Folklore and Evermore on The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift Explains Why Folklore And Evermore Are Combined On The Eras Tour

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have known each other since they were teenagers

Justin And Hailey Bieber’s Full Relationship Timeline - From When They Met As Teenagers To Their Beautiful Wedding

Justin Bieber

Molly-Mae's response to Hailey Bieber being pregnant

Molly-Mae Hague's Relatable Reaction To Hailey Bieber's Pregnancy

Here's everything you need to know about Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber Fact File: Her Age, Famous Family, Marriage To Justin Bieber & More

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

The Idea of You's Nicholas Galitzine paints a portrait of Hayes Campbell

Nicholas Galitzine Paints The Idea Of You's Hayes Campbell

TV & Film

Tyla does a perfect Britsh accent in hilarious interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Exclusive
Perrie Edwards in the Capital studio

Perrie Edwards ‘Inspired’ By Leigh-Anne Pinnock After Watching Her Embark On Her Solo Career

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits